Mesa Public Schools looks at adding weapons detectors, other security measures
More school districts are looking to stop weapons from coming onto campus. Mesa Public Schools, Arizona’s largest school district, hopes to test out weapons detectors and add even more security measures. In a board meeting on Tuesday night, school district technology as well as safety and security leaders proposed some recommendations to the governing board. One included adding weapons detectors at its schools, but first hoping to test out a pilot at Skyline High School. The district said it chose Skyline High because of the campus size and the smaller student population.