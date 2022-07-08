Mesa police shooting at headquarters

Associated Press

A leading contender for the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan was sued in the 1990s, accused of using racial slurs in the workplace and sexually harassing his employees. One of his rivals pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges after authorities said he rallied Donald Trump’s supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. In an otherwise favorable election year for Republicans, the spectacle surrounding the Aug. 2 contest could hobble the party’s effort to defeat Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.