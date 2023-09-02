Mesa man indicted on 30 felonies for alleged sex crimes, more

The Canadian Press

OLIVER, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia's southern Interior say a man has been found dead after he failed to return home from a planned hike north of Oliver. The Mounties say the local detachment received a report of a missing person on Monday and determined the man had gone paddle boarding the night before on Vaseux Lake, where his board was found "well up on shore." They say the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, sending pictures and offering no indication tha