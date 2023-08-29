Mesa man accused of multiple rapes formally charged with 24 felonies after third arrest

Local Journalism Initiative
In a significant breakthrough, the Halton Police have laid charges in connection with an online extortion operation targeting an adult male victim. The investigation, which spanned over eight months, culminated in the arrest of the prime suspect with the aid of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigators from the Drumheller detachment. The ordeal began in December 2022 when law enforcement received a tip about a suspect exploiting various social media platforms to coerce a victim into fin