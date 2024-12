The final league Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to Storm Darragh. High winds and rain have battered the west coast and the decision to call off the lunchtime kick-off was made early on Saturday morning. A statement on Everton’s official website read: “Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm (GMT) today, Saturday 7 December, has been postponed."