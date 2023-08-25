Merrill Kelly's 12th K
Merrill Kelly matches his career-high 12 strikeouts after fanning Spencer Steer and striking out the side in the top of the 7th inning
Merrill Kelly matches his career-high 12 strikeouts after fanning Spencer Steer and striking out the side in the top of the 7th inning
The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
STATESVILLE, NC — This morning, GMS Racing officials announced it will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2023 race season. GMS Fabrication, a separate entity that has operated alongside the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race team, will also close its doors following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. “During the past nine years, […]
Novak Djokovic struck the latest blow in his burgeoning rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the US Open when he defeated the young Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, putting Trey Lance's status with the 49ers in doubt less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him. Coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that Darnold recently took control of the race to be Brock Purdy's backup and that he told the quarterbacks about the decision on Tuesday night. Lance didn't take part in practice on Wednesday and the 49ers a
CINCINNATI (AP) — Lionel Messi had two assists and converted in a shootout to lead Inter Miami over MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night and into a U.S. Open Cup final against Houston. Miami remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup. Cincinnati led 2-
A three-game series between the two worst teams in Major League Baseball drew fewer fans than an average Miami Marlins game.