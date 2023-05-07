Merrifield's three-run HR (1)
Whit Merrifield lifts a three-run home run to left field, his first of the season, to extend the Blue Jays' lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
First responders and paramedics were called to the Boston Red Sox bullpen moments after their game against the Philadelphia Phillies began on Friday night.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
Adam Scott, the popular Australian, moved into a tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 67 on Saturday, despite a 35-yard drive.
After dropping a tough series-opener in Vegas, McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers came out cooking in Game 2.
The 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race, the fifth horse to be scratched in recent days
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball's biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A's said Blue died Saturday but didn't give a cause of death. “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the team said in a statement Sunday. "Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend." Blue was voted the 1
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Rickie Fowler continued his improved form on Saturday at Quail Hollow.
In his UFC debut, Aliskerov unloaded on Hawes, then made a call out that raised eyebrows too.
Anthony Davis and his wife, Marlen Davis, have been married since 2021
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR officials met with media members Saturday morning to display and explain the specific modified part that led to the L1-level penalty issued to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, following the April 16 race at Martinsville Speedway. MORE: Kansas schedule | Cup standings Brad Moran, managing director of the […]
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday because of left wrist discomfort prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It marked just the fourth time Guerrero has missed a game since the start of the 2020 season. On Friday night, Guerrero went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the Blue Jays’ 4-0 victory over the Pirates. The two-time All-Star is hitting .318 with seven home runs in 33 games this season. Guerrero was scheduled
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
Two lobster fishermen from Lamèque, N.B., who went overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP. The men, ages 33 and 58, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old man was found shortly after going overboard. The 33-year-old man was found after a short search according, RCMP say. Both men were dead when they were located. The incident occurred approximately seven kilometres from shore. A third individual was also on board the boat
Meanwhile, Man City will need to assess defender Nathan Ake ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid
The Warriors lost their composure, a double-digit lead and Game 3 of their matchup against the more physical Lakers.
Felipe Massa has demanded an investigation into the "injustice" he feels after Bernie Ecclestone revealed he opted not to immediately address the 'Crashgate' controversy that ultimately led to Lewis Hamilton beating him to the world title in 2008.
LeBron James' son Bronny committed to USC on Saturday. James called the moment "very humbling" and said it was "one of the best days of my life."
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their Lakers teammates were about focus and resiliency in routing Golden State in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.