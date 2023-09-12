Merrick Garland announces civil rights charges against officers over Tyre Nichols's death
Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, was killed in January on a crosswalk after she was struck by a patrol car
The boy was in the room with the body “for several hours,” detectives say.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump was greeted by a less-than-enthusiastic crowd at a college football game between Iowa and Iowa State this past weekend—including several who flipped the former president the bird straight to his face.And though it’s easy for many to revel in the schadenfreude of Trump’s misfortune, there’s one important thing to remember, at least according to
A convicted murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison two weeks ago snatched a rifle from the garage of a homeowner, who then opened fire on him as he fled, authorities said on Tuesday, as police searched the nearby wooded hills for the fugitive. Hundreds of state and local police along with federal agents have joined a manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante that began Aug. 31, when the 34-year-old Brazilian broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles (50 km) west of Philadelphia. Overnight, Cavalcante entered a garage in Chester County, where he grabbed a 22-caliber rifle before he fled as the homeowner fired several shots at him with a pistol, said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens during a Tuesday news briefing.
Judge sobs and spares 93-year-old man from jail after hearing reason behind his crimeCaught in Providence
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are among 50 people to have written letters of support for convicted rapist Masterson ahead of his sentencing trial
OTTAWA — The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests attempted to block eight local Ottawa witnesses from taking the stand Monday in a debate that underscores one of the central legal disputes in the trial. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for criminal charges related to their role in the demonstration, which blockaded Ottawa city streets for weeks last year as protesters railed against COVID-19 public health measures. "This is not the tri
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services is on trial in Calgary, accused of having a years-long sexual relationship with a boy she met when he was 14 years old and living in a secure residential facility for troubled teens.Beverly Allard, 65, faces a charge of sexual exploitation. Her trial got underway Monday before Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver.That charge, different from sexual assault, alleges Allard was in a position of trust or authority over the complainant
A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two young girls at a Toronto summer camp in July, Toronto police say.The boy was enrolled in a leadership training program at a camp called Jack of Sports from July 17 to July 21, police said in a news release Tuesday. The camp was held at Western Technical Commercial School.Investigators allege that during this time, he repeatedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls.He was arrested and charged with:Three count
“Nearly 44 years after losing her at such a young age, the family and friends of Susan Marcia Rose will finally have some answers.”
Heavy machinery moved through a tent encampment in downtown Prince George Monday morning, demolishing everything that remained after the city issued an eviction notice and then an evacuation order to residents last week. From tents and tarps to duffel bags and blankets, everything was picked up by heavy machinery by mid-afternoon and thrown in big garbage trucks.The encampment eviction began Monday at 7 a.m. Advocates say the few people still living there woke up to dozens of uniformed RCMP and
Authorities received a 911 call reporting the teenager’s death at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Two brothers accused of murdering a Calgary teenager on a basketball court in the city's southeast made brief court appearances Monday morning.A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old each face one count of second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn who was fatally stabbed last Tuesday.The 16-year-old can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. CBC News has chosen to identify the two accused as brothers rather than name the 18-year-old.Defence lawyer hired by
CRESTON, B.C. — A British Columbia high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences against two students, as well as harassment and extortion. Mounties say a teacher from Kootenay River Secondary School in Creston was charged on Sept. 8 and has been released with numerous conditions, including a ban on contact with the alleged victims. The man is also banned from going to any public park or school grounds. Police say the offences allegedly took place between October 2022 and Ju
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month. Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, also known as Charlie, was last seen Aug. 17 in Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Park in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. Police had previously identified the missing girl as Kirshner Uqaituk, but have since updated their website with the correct name. Police say the teen could be in the downtown area, including the Alexis Nihon shopping mall and centres for I
Chelsea Moles, 28, was sleeping on top of the lifeguard stand when someone else tied a hammock to it, causing it to fall and crush her.
The man shot and killed by RCMP last month following reports of a stolen vehicle in Revelstoke, B.C., was a young Indigenous man trying to get home to Manitoba in time for his son's birthday, according to his sister.Garry Pashe Jr., 23, a member of the Long Plain First Nation, was visiting B.C. to help a relative move back to Portage La Prairie, Man., Mellisa Pashe told CBC News. She said her brother was "a vibrant kid ... always smiling, always happy." Garry loved to work on his motorcycle and
A 14-year-old white teen was indicted on an attempted murder charge for allegedly trying to drown a Black teen in a Chatham, Massachusetts pond.
A Canadian man has been indicted in a U.S. federal court in St. Louis after being accused of using sleight-of-hand methods to steal more than $64,000 from more than 40 Walmart stores across the U.S. Thirty-seven-year-old Mohsen Akbari was indicted August 16th on one count of wire fraud and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Akbari was arrested on September 5th and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday. Authorities allege Akbari entered the U.S. on March 1 from South
OTTAWA — Tamara Lich promised that "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators in downtown Ottawa would remain "peaceful but planted" as reports emerged that Prime Minister Minister Justin Trudeau was ready to invoke the Emergencies Act to end the protest, a courtroom heard Tuesday. "No matter what you do, we will hold the line," Lich, a figurehead in the "Freedom Convoy" movement and a key organizer of the protests, promised in a press conference on Feb. 14, 2022. A video of the scene was played in an Ottaw