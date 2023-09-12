Merrick Garland announces civil rights charges against officers over Tyre Nichols's death

Reuters

A convicted murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison two weeks ago snatched a rifle from the garage of a homeowner, who then opened fire on him as he fled, authorities said on Tuesday, as police searched the nearby wooded hills for the fugitive. Hundreds of state and local police along with federal agents have joined a manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante that began Aug. 31, when the 34-year-old Brazilian broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles (50 km) west of Philadelphia. Overnight, Cavalcante entered a garage in Chester County, where he grabbed a 22-caliber rifle before he fled as the homeowner fired several shots at him with a pistol, said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens during a Tuesday news briefing.