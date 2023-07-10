'Mermaid' divers perform for reef protection in US

STORY: Divers - some dressed as mermaids - mimed with instruments at Looe Key Reef in the National Marine Sanctuary to promote environmentally responsible diving and safeguard the region's precious coral reef.

Speakers suspended beneath diving boats broadcast the 'concert' as divers watched the performance.

The sea-themed playlist featured the Beatles' iconic song "Yellow Submarine," Jimmy Buffett's lively anthem "Fins," and even the soundtrack of films like "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Little Mermaid."