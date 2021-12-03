Merkel Chooses Song by East German Punk Singer For Military Farewell

A military farewell ceremony was held for Angela Merkel to mark the end of her 16 years as chancellor in Berlin on December 2.

Merkel chose a song by an East German punk singer Nina Hagen to be played at the ceremony, which came as a shock to some in Germany, including Hagen herself, according to reports.

The 1974 song “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen” or “You Forgot the Color Film” has been interpreted as a criticism of former East Germany, according to reports.

Footage posted by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defense shows the music being played at the ceremonial tattoo, or Grosser Zapfenstreich, on Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters. Credit: Bundesministerium der Verteidigung via Storyful