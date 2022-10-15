Merger will join several of San Diego's biggest supermarket chains

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — After a sluggish start to its regular-season opener, Edmonton eventually found its way by orchestrating a huge comeback to win. Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Oilers battled from a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. “It was just not a good start for our group. It was the first game and maybe there was a little bit of jitters,” McDavid said. “It is not going to be perfect every night. You are not going to have the ga