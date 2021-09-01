Mercedes, SSAB team up on fossil fuel-free steel

Mercedes-Benz is trying to make its steel fossil-fuel free.

It's tying up with Swedish steelmaker SSAB in a bid to reduce the climate impact of the metals used in car-making.

SSAB said Wednesday (September 1) that it aims to supply prototype parts for body shells next year.

It plans to replace the coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with electricity and hydrogen.

That's using the so-called HYBRIT system - or Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology - a green steel venture owned by SSAB with Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall and Swedish miner LKAB.

The aim is to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz expects its cars to be carbon neutral by 2039.

SSAB also partnered with Volvo in June, to explore developing fossil-free steel for vehicles.