Mercedes-Benz cautious despite earnings boost

STORY: Mercedes-Benz beat forecasts on Friday (February 17) with annual earnings of $21.8 billion.

The German carmaker boosted margins by focusing on top-end sales, which saw strong growth last year.

Fourth-quarter earnings were also above analyst projections, at $5.7 billion.

Mercedes-Benz stayed cautious on the future, though.

The premium automaker warned of lower earnings this year due to economic uncertainty.

It sees group earnings slightly below last year.

The carmaker's warning for the year ahead is similar to the message being repeated across the auto industry.

Rival Volkswagen has made a similar forecast.

It saw a weak economy going forward and an ongoing shortage of key components.

Germany's autos association has predicted car sales would hit around 74 million vehicles worldwide this year.

That's up 4% from last year, but still 8% below pre-health crisis levels.

Shares in Mercedes-Benz were up over 3% on Friday.