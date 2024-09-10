Merab Dvalishvili on UFC 306: 'I’m going to do my thing'

The UFC bantanweight challenger spoke to Yahoo Sports contributor Ben Fowlkes about this weekend's title bout against Sean O'Malley.

Ben, folks with Yahoo Sports.

I'm here with Mara Vash Vili who fights UFC bantamweight champion Sean o'malley at UFC 306.

Now, Mara, one thing I wanted to ask you about, I remember talking to Ray Longo a couple of years ago and he was telling me you're the easiest guy whose corner he works and whose camp he works because he said I never have to worry too much about the game plan.

The game plan is always the same.

Mar Rob's just gonna go in there and do Marra stuff and I don't even have to worry about it.

I'm curious, it is, does it seem as simple to you?

Exactly.

It's a simple as that.

Um Yeah, just I'm gonna do my thing, uh whatever I need to win, you know, uh I'm not worried about what Shaman will do.

You know, I, I've been see all I've been training.

I, I sparring lots of uh tall guys, skinny guys, guys who hits hard guys there who has a good strike.

I, I've been seeing all so and all I have to do is just go do my thing and even now I'm getting better and, um, um, I'm gonna show more, more, more my boxing and striking skills.

You know, I've heard in other interviews where you said that before that you plan to, to show off a little bit more of your striking.

And I talked to Sean o'malley and I said, you know, do you believe that he's really gonna do that or is he just trying to make you think that he's gonna do that to open up the, the wrestling?

And he said his, his quote was, I think it'd be really stupid of him to do it, but maybe he's that stupid.

I mean, what do you have to say to that?

Yeah, maybe like, like he said, well, I think we all love the moment.

It seemed like you guys were headed for this fight, not only because you were coming up in the division, but when you put on the jacket, when he took off the red jacket, you put on the red jacket and it seemed my favorite part is that we can see you standing there in the background wearing the red jacket and it's like you're just kind of waiting for him to notice that you had put it on.

Uh, tell me, what do you remember from that moment?

You're standing there with Al Joe during that confrontation.

What do you remember about that night?

So after Alj win his birth and uh he was happy for Alj and, uh you know, we all give ALJ his moment to celebrate.

And uh from nowhere Oma jumps in, he came to Octagon and he was trying to bully ALJ and uh it's not happening, you know, usually they give champion his time and uh and uh I jump in, you know, I was, I was telling Oma like, yo, what are you doing?

Like, but I don't wanna like bring any fight.

He was just smiling but I'm telling you calm down like, but he don't see me, he was just locked in and talking with the Alj and when Somali take his jacket off, of course I was there and I was ready for whatever, everything, you know, I was trying to protect my friend and uh uh but just to be professional, you know, and um and of course I grabbed his jacket and um I wasn't not gonna give him back because he was, he was acting disrespect to my friend to champion and uh and I wanna make fun of him, you know, he was acting stupid and I wanna, I wanna, I wanna like uh show everyone that he's so how stupid he is.

And I put a jacket, I put it on this jacket and I was waiting because like, I don't want something happened between al and o'malley.

I was telling them but when I see there was breaking up of this, those two and then I, I can't wait to celebrate.

I have a new jacket.

And that's why I, I, and I jumped to the, uh, cage and I, I was, I was celebrating the heaven a jacket.

Well, I gotta ask about the cut.

You know, you posted the video of, uh, the cut getting looked at, tell me a little bit about how that happened and what went into the decision to go ahead and post the video of it.

Uh, so this cut, um, it's, I guess it's all the scar issue.

And uh I was doing uh like a kind of wrestling, I was fine but it was like wrestling position and I, I hit my eye to hip, like hip.

Yeah, like, you know, and the hip bone open my eye and it wasn't big cut or big deal because I have more than three weeks that time to, you know, that I know that to heal up.

This takes five days.

And um I go, I did stitches just in case because I wanted to heal up good.

Make sure it's not gonna open to training because I wa I was, I was not gonna stop training.

And um when I was, when the doctor was doing stitches, I, I wanted to look my, myself, I wanted to look how she was doing it when she opened and I wanna look everything and I go on my Instagram story to look and then I'm like, and then the idea comes, oh, let me, let me, let me make a story or should I go live, you know, because fun.

I have fun and then I go live.

But I see a lot of people was joining the live and, uh watching my, it was fun for me today.

They were stitching and it was nothing scary for me because it's, it's like they're not gonna pull you out before the fight because of the eye cut.

You know, if you, if you don't break something or if you don't do anything like, you know, little cut, it's nobody really doctor's not gonna stop you for that or, or I'm not gonna stop, you know, and um, uh I keep it, I posted this life on Instagram and I wasn't thinking to, I don't wanna make scary like, especially UFC or Dana White or anybody or make mad anybody and that was it.

I already posted and now I'm not regret because I did what I did, you know, this is how I live and uh what I do and uh, and I'm a professional fighter, I'm ready and, uh that's all man.

Well, it seems like for you a lot of how fans have come to, to know you and to support you more and more is because you kind of let people in a little bit and we saw some of the videos with you and Paula Costa having fun at uh uh P I taking each other's lunch and things like that.

And so it's, it seems like, it helps to let people know a little bit what your life is like.

Do you ever wonder though?

It's like kind of a fine line between how do you let people in behind the curtain a little bit so that they feel like they get to know you without letting them too far in.

Hey, man.

Yeah, I, I am who I am.

I'm just a normal Georgian.

That's how we are.

We are cool people.

Like we, we love jokes and we are tough people and that's how I live and I'm not trying to change and uh I'm not hiding nothing, you know, I don't do anything.

Uh I mean, this is what I am, a fighter, a professional fighter.

I make sure I training first hard and after I have my life too, you know, and I have a whatever.

So whatever I do, I try to posted in my social media and that's all.

And I, I enjoy with my fans and uh everybody and that's it, man.

It's, it's simple.

Just I keep it simple.

Well, one thing we've learned about you is that if people see you at an event and they feel like it would be a good idea to shout something out at you, you will get up there, you will come up there and, and have a few words with them.

Do you think that at some point people are gonna stop doing that?

And, and since they know you'll come talk to them or do you think that that's making them more likely to say like, hey, let me, if I say something to Moab, maybe he'll come over here and talk to me.

I don't know.

I said uh one thing I, I know if you are a man and you say something to me, you mean it right?

You, you, you, you know, you're not my friend to joke or you, you joke public, even you disrespect me public.

It's, you know, we are men and we we're not gonna, I'm not gonna let somebody disrespect me in public, you know, and calling me multiple times, I give him, I give this guy warning multiple times, three or four times.

I tell him shut up.

I tell him come here and uh he wasn't stopping, he was keep going and nobody stopped him, you know, like, you know, because he was sitting with his friends, the friends that who when I go there, the friends left him, you know.

So and uh so I just go there and then I, I wanted to, yeah, I wanted to show everybody and I wanted to see how scared he was and how he wasn't, he wasn't real man because if he was real man and he was meaning he was supposed to stay in front of me and he was, he was gonna fight with me.

But you know, he was just um I don't know, he was just let lose it.

That's it.

And I show everyone that he's a loser and then that's it.

The last question for you and I'll let you go.

You know, you watched Al Joe have his time with the belt and now you're fighting Sean o'malley for the belt.

What do you think that it will feel like if you go out there, you beat him at this big pay per view event at the sphere, a huge event for the UFC and you wake up Sunday morning as the champion.

What do you think that feeling will be like uh right now, I don't think too much for that because uh I'm just focused of this fight and uh I wanna feel organic, you know, of course, this is huge for me.

This is dream, a long time dream and uh I'm, I'm just working hard and my hard work pays off and uh I just wanna feel organic how it's gonna feel, you know, because, and it's just, I'm just like, this is just another fight and another challenge for me.

But uh when I will get about and I wanna feel this, you know, now like it's, I know it's like uh before your father, you don't know, you don't know this feeling that when you come father and when you, when you holding baby or when I'm gonna hold the, I will tell you how I feel.

Now I'm just, I'm just challenging and I'm gonna I'm fighting for the birth and I'm not champion yet.

So, uh I don't wanna, I'm not dreaming.

I'm, I'm working hard and um, I believe my heart at work will pay off, uh September 14 and I will tell you the feeling after.

All right.

Well, great.

Thank you again for the time, Rob and uh, good luck in the fight.

Thank you, sir.

Appreciate it.