In the Mentions: Should Maple Leafs fans be concerned about how the team is winning?

We're not even a quarter way through the season and Toronto fans are already stressing about their team is playing, despite sitting second in the division after an 8-2 run over the last ten games. Should Maple Leafs fans be concerned about how the wins are coming or are points on the board all that matters at this stage of the season?



On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar salutes John Tavares' leadership after his 100th goal in blue and white, makes the case for Ondrej Kase and gives the hilarious goal of the year award to David Kampf.



