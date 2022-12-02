Mental health experts weigh pros, cons of shorter work weeks

The Canadian Press

UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba