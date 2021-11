The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland City Council voted Monday to approve a lease agreement that will keep the Guardians at Progressive Field through 2036. The team will also be able to begin planning renovations to the downtown ballpark, which will be upgraded as part of a $435 million project funded in a partnership between the Major League Baseball franchise, the city, Cuyahoga County and the state of Ohio. Those renovations won't begin until after the 2022 season at the earliest. The team, which r