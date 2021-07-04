Mental health expert on Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Olympic team

The fastest woman sprinter in the United States has been suspended from the Olympic team for 30 days. Sha’Carri Richardson’s attorney said she was suspended after testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana. Richardson failed a drug test after winning the 100 meters on June 19. She won’t be allowed to compete in that race at the Olympics, but she could compete in the 4 by 100-meter relay. On Friday morning, Richardson apologized, saying she didn’t know how to control her emotions after learning of the death of her biological mother. Richardson has received a lot of support after the suspension was announced. On Saturday, mental health expert Dr. Armando Gonzalez joined KCRA 3 to speak about Richardson’s suspension. See what he had to say in the video above.