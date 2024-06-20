Men's U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: Could Noah Lyles deliver a stellar performance?

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and 7-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix highlight the top sprinters to watch, explaining why Noah Lyles is poised for a standout performance.

Video Transcript

I'm Jason Fitz with Yahoo Sports, hanging out with Alison Felix who by the way has 11 Olympic medals, 20 world championship medals.

That kind of awesomeness as we get ready for the men's track and field trials.

Where is the biggest drama to you in the men's side?

It's definitely in the friends.

Everybody wants to know who's the fastest man in the world and that's where it's at.

So you have Noah Lyles who has come off this successful triple at the World Championships and he wants to do the same thing at the Olympic Games.

But there's some other guys who want to make sure they're on the team as well.

So you have Fred Curly, you have Christian Coleman, uh Arian Knighton Kenneth Bener in the 200.

And so really some exciting names.

It's gonna be really close in the 200.

I think someone really good might get left home because as we know, only three people make the team, you mentioned, Noah Lyles and everybody, it is not just good enough to be the fastest.

Apparently.

Now you have to be the fastest of all time, which immediately makes us think about Bolt So do you think there's any chance he catches some of those bolt like numbers?

I think that Noah is, you know, still a ways off from bolt's numbers.

I mean, bolt set the standard.

He really put those out there.

All those guys, you know, they want, want to be in that rarified air.

But, you know, there, there's still a little bit to go and sprinting, you know, some of these distances, you gotta do some work to get down there.

But I will say if there's ever an environment that makes you do leaps and bounds above what you've been doing, it's the Olympic trials because there's nothing like it who is then in your mind best suited to handle the adrenaline that comes with that environment.

I mean, I think Noah is a performer.

You know, he said he wants to be the face of track and field and he does perform.

And so I think that we're going to see him do really, really well here and he's going to give us kind of a preview of what to see at the games.