Men’s beach volleyball: USA’s Chase Budinger & Miles Evans struggle in loss to Netherlands

Chase Budinger and Miles Evans' first loss of the Olympics to the Netherlands in Paris.

Video Transcript

Kerri Walsh Jennings with Yahoo Sports and here are my observations from the match.

Team USA versus Netherlands first things first.

It was just a flat night for Team USA, which is so unfortunate because they were coming off an amazing victory versus the home team of France.

Yesterday afternoon.

I was expecting that fire, that passion, that momentum to carry on to today and it just didn't happen.

Netherlands were incredible.

They had a huge block, they dug a lot of balls and offensively, it seemed like they batted 1000 but USA put up a fight, Evans and Binger stuck together at some point in the second set.

They called a time out and there was actually some bickering between chase butting and Miles Evans as a spectator and as a competitor, I love to see it because sometimes you have to have a little friction between teammates to light the fire.

So they came out on the court, they gave it a good fight but they were never ever able to find their rhythm.

So team USA is one on one in pool play.

They have warmer match to go.

They're looking good to make it into the playoffs, so they'll rest well and take the court with a lot of fire and on where they go for more Olympic beach volleyball news.

