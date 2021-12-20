Memphis Hustle vs. College Park Skyhawks - Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together to recap the Saturday and Sunday games from Week 15 in the NFL, which was ravaged by COVID cases and resulted in some of the ugliest football we’ve seen all season. In searching for positives, Liz and Matt highlight the stellar (and unexpected) play of backup QB Tyler Huntley in Baltimore and backup RB Duke Johnson in Miami. Later, they do their best to preview both of the games scheduled to play on Monday night.