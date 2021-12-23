Memorial to Tiananmen Square Massacre Victims Removed From Hong Kong University

A monument at Hong Kong University (HKU) that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was obscured from public view and removed on December 23, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to local media, the monument was hidden by curtains and barriers at around 10:30 pm on December 22. Social media users posted about hearing construction noises, saying the area was cordoned off without notice and surrounded by security guards.

The monument’s removal stems from increasing pressure from the Beijing government, local reporter Alvin Lum said. According to the HKU undergraduate student council’s Instagram account, the monument has been removed and will be stored somewhere safe until a suitable owner is found.

Danish artist Jens Galschiot, the designer of the Pillar of Shame, condemned the monument’s removal, calling it “completely unreasonable” and “a disgrace.”

These videos taken by CampusTV, HKUSU, shows the area where the statue stood hidden by curtains. The second video shows workers moving statue parts into a truck to be taken off campus.

The Pillar of Shame became a permanent fixture on the University of Hong Kong campus in 1997, according to the university website. Credit: CampusTV, HKUSU via Storyful