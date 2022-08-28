Memorial held for man killed in an early morning shooting at the Capitol Casino
The man who was killed in an early morning shooting at the Capitol Casino in Sacramento was identified by family as 27-year-old Sean Bernal. The suspected shooter has also been identified by police. Family told KCRA 3 he was working as a security guard inside the casino when shot, and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. Dawan Pecot, 36, was arrested on homicide and robbery charges on Monday night around 10:40 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3.