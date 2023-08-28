Memorial grows after triple murder-suicide
A memorial of flowers and notes for the family killed in a triple murder-suicide is growing as investigators work to determine a motive. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said investigators haven't found a motive or any indication of what caused Devin Brown, 34, to bring a gun with him to an apartment in Joppatowne and fatally shoot his 65-year-old mother, Sherlyn Ann Pitts, his 38-year-old cousin, Sheena Smothers, and her 17-year-old son before turning the gun on himself. What authorities do know is that Brown drove to the Mariner's Pointe Apartments on Saturday with his mother for a visit.