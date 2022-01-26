IS Members Surrender as Syrian Prison Recaptured, Kurdish-Led Forces Say

A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces said on January 26 that the group had regained “entire control” of al-Sina’a prison in Hasakah, days after the facility was attacked by Islamic State.

Video released by YPJ Rojava showed what were described as “surrendering” Islamic State members, while separate video, released by the media arm of Kurdish-led YPG forces, showed its troops inside the prison. SDF footage also showed what it described as “the liberation of a number of civilian prisoners.”

The update came a day after the SDF said they had regained partial control of the prison.

The prison houses thousands of suspected IS members, as well as nearly 700 children, according to aid agencies. Credit: YPG Press Office via Storyful