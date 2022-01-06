Members of Congress Hold Prayer Vigil on Steps of US Capitol

Members of the Senate and House gathered on the steps of the US Capitol on the evening of January 6 for a prayer vigil, marking one year since supporters of former president Donald Trump attacked the building.

A prayer was offered by Bishop Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. Curry’s prayer was followed by song, as well as a moment of silence. Video of the ceremony was published on the Twitter account of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Earlier, both the Senate and House held moments of silence to commemorate the anniversary. Credit: Nancy Pelosi via Storyful