IS member pleads guilty to murder charges in U.S.

A British-born member of the Islamic State has pled guilty in a U.S. court to eight criminal charges, including lethal hostage taking and conspiracy to support terrorists.

Alexanda Kotey is one of two British-born jihadists held in Iraq by U.S. military, and flown to the United States to face trial on terrorism charges.

Kotey belonged to a four-member Islamic State cell nicknamed 'The Beatles' because of their British accents.

Before a U.S. district judge, Kotey pled guilty to the murders of two aid workers as well as journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley.

In 2014, Islamic State had released a video claiming to show Foley's beheading.

The charges against Kotey carry potential death sentences.

But U.S. authorities say American prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.

Instead, the Justice Department said Kotey has agreed to life imprisonment without parole.

Under a tentative agreement between the U.S. and British authorities, he could also be transferred to Britain after fifteen years to serve time there.

The 'Beatles' cell was suspected of taking part in graphic videos that IS posted online showing beheadings of foreign hostages.

Both Kotey and the other member in detention have since had their U.K. citizenship withdrawn.