Mema Assessing Storm Damage
Videos and images show tornado damage in Mississippi
Snow swept over parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday, March 25, as winter weather prompted travel warnings by the National Weather Service.Footage posted to Twitter shows a jogger running with their dog despite the snow and icy conditions in Davenport on Saturday morning.A winter storm warning was forecasted to remain in the area until Saturday afternoon, the NWS said. Credit: @crunkchocolate via Storyful
Parts of Newfoundland, an island where Mother Nature laughs at the spring solstice, are under a winter storm warning on Friday afternoon heading into at least Saturday morning, with as much as 30 centimetres of snow anticipated. Environment Canada says the snow in Eastern Newfoundland will be met with high winds, making for a dangerous combination heading into the weekend. St. John's and vicinity can expect between 15 and 30 cm, with winds topping out around 100 km/h around coastal areas. Snowfa
A super tanker anchored off the coast of Yemen and containing more than a million barrels of oil is "likely to sink or explode at any moment", unleashing an environmental and humanitarian disaster, a United Nations official has told Sky News. The FSO Safer was all but abandoned in 2015 as Yemen descended into civil war and now the ship is starting to fall apart.
“Thought it was possibly a plane on fire.”
Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
The storms have killed 26 and devastated rural towns, with Rolling Fork almost completely wiped out.
Environment Canada has ended winter storm warnings for eastern Newfoundland, but some areas are still being hit with strong winds and heavy snow Saturday afternoon. Parts of the island were under a winter storm warning since Friday afternoon, with as much as 30 centimetres of snow expected in all. Brendan Sawchuk, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the St. John's area saw 18 to 20 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, with the Burin Peninsula facing 15 to 20 centimetres of snow. He
Car manufacturers will be required to produce a set proportion of electric vehicles from January 2024 under a new “mandate” to be announced this week.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
It took just three months for the San Luis Obispo County reservoir to reach capacity the first time.
World Animal Protection is thankful no one was injured, but is calling on the Ontario government to finally take action against Jungle Cat World.
Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful
Experts say collaring the wolves and tracking their movements is a critical part of rehabilitating the diminished population.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is struggling to maintain the city's Eastern Sierra aqueduct amid continued flooding from snowmelt.
The animal is not expected to return to the area, the city said.
East-west route usually opens six weeks to two months after effort starts.
The federal government’s climate policies represent an “existential” threat to Alberta, according to Premier Danielle Smith, who told fellow conservatives Thursday she is on a collision course with Ottawa. Speaking to a friendly audience gathered in the Westin Hotel in Ottawa for the annual Canada Strong and Free Networking conference, where conservatives discuss strategy and key issues, Smith said “the biggest threat” facing Alberta “is this NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa.” She called Justin T
The strong and deadly tornado cut eastward across the state, destroying homes and ruining infrastructure. In an interview with "GMA" on Saturday, Edgar O'Neal, a storm chaser who was on the ground in Rolling Fork, described the scene as "complete and utter devastation." One Rolling Fork resident told WAPT that residents lost a lot more than their homes.