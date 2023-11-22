Melting glaciers in Pakistan endanger mountain villages

STORY: In Pakistan's mountainous far north,

51-year old Tariq Jamil is measuring the ice movements on a steep slope of glacier.

His village, Hassanabad, is an hour's hike downstream and the 200 families living there are

increasingly under threat from unstable lakes formed by the melting glacier.

Himalayan glaciers are on track to lose up to 75% of their ice by the century's end

and Jamil is on a mission to protect his village and their way of life.

Jamil's village is part of the U.N.-backed Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) II project

which helps communities downstream of melting glaciers adapt.

Since 2017, weather stations and rainfall measuring sensors have been installed.

When glacial lakes overfill or their banks become unsound, they burst,

sparking deadly floods that wash out bridges and buildings and wipe out fertile land.

The project has deployed speakers in villages to communicate warnings,

and infrastructure like stone-and-wire barriers that slow floodwater.

Jamil's village has had close calls from floods.

Over the past three years, residents repeatedly evacuated just in time to avoid loss of life.

"The first time we had GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood), there was great fear among the local people, because they did not know what to do, where to go. Gradually , ever since the attention of the government and NGOs turned towards us, I have been working in the community for 4-5 years now in connection with the issue. I have learnt a lot myself, and have also tried to make the people aware about the flood, what they should do before the flood, what to do during the flood , what the responsibilities of the community are."

The threat is all too familiar for Zahra Ramzan who lives just a few hours away in Chalt village.

She lost her eleven-year old son last year when he was swept away by a torrent of black water rushing down the valley.

Residents say the village has had little information about the risks.

Ramzan now gets nervous whenever there is heavy rain or flooding, refusing to allow her surviving children out of her sight.

“Whenever there is a storm, or any other natural disaster, I get very worried that someone else’s children may get into the same type of accident. If my children are outside somewhere and the weather gets bad I become extremely tense and agitated.”

According to a study, fifteen million people worldwide are at risk of glacial lake flooding, with 2 million of them in Pakistan.

Some 800,000 people in Pakistan live within about 9 miles of a glacier.

With leaders gathering for the U.N.'s COP28 climate summit in November,

pressure is ramping up on wealthy countries to fulfill promises to help developing nations.