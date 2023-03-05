The meltdown continues

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Matt Murray returned to the Maple Leafs net on Saturday, starting as Toronto faced off against the Canucks in Vancouver. A nagging ankle injury took the 28-year-old goaltender out of the lineup in mid January, and he has missed 17 games since leaving midway through Toronto's 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 17. He was also sidelined by a groin injury earlier in the season. The Leafs placed Murray on injured reserve on Feb. 9 and recalled Joseph Woll from the American Hockey