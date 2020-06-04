Melee Spotted Between Protesters and NYPD Amid Citywide Curfew

New York City police officers and protesters were spotted in two separate altercations at Broadway and Astor Place early on June 3, as protests continued over the death of George Floyd.

This video shows the melee on the streets, taken from the source (who chose to remain anonymous) from an apartment above the scene.

A citywide curfew was issued from 8 pm to 5 am in New York on June 2. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful