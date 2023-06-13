Melbourne's Festival Sees Crowd of 10,000 Make 'Ruckus' With 10,000 Kazoos

One kazoo? That, Melbourne’s Rising Festival said, is “silly and fun.” But 10,000 of the tiny instruments? That’s something rather, well, “kazoo-tiful”.

The festival invited 10,000 locals to join in a free event on Federation Square on June 10, where they all got together to play “arguably the world’s easiest instrument”.

Lena Tuck was one of those happy to attend. She documented the surreal event, which shows people of all ages ready to make some noise, and coming together for a comic rendition of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

“But the real fun happened after the event. Kazoos on the tram, kazoos in the club, kazoo club unite!” said Tuck, who also serenaded a bar tender for his birthday.

“It was a kazootiful day,” she told Storyful.

The Rising Festival itself also shared footage of the event on Instagram where they said, “We invited 10,000 of you and you all showed up for us! For 10,000 kazoos. Thank you!”

Melbourne’s Herald Sun described the event as a record attempt. The currently listed record for largest kazoo ensemble dates from 2011, when Guinness World Records said 5,190 played in London.

There was no official confirmation yet published for the larger Melbourne gathering. Credit: Lena Tuck via Storyful