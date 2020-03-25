Melbourne Zookeeper Caught Busting a Move on the Job

A keeper at Melbourne Zoo, Victoria, showed off his dance moves near the giraffe enclosure, while on-shift on March 21.

Adam the zookeeper couldn’t contain his groove and was caught bopping about on the zoo’s live cameras. Adam took things to the next level when he whipped out a fabulous-looking fan to accompany his routine.

Days earlier, the zoo had launched a live camera service that allowed viewers to watch animals in their enclosures via online videos. Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful