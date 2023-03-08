Melbourne MP Proposes to Partner During His First Speech in Parliament

A state lawmaker in Melbourne, Victoria, used his first speech to parliament on Tuesday, March 7, to propose to his partner.

Labor MP for Preston and Reservoir Nathan Lambert finished his maiden speech by popping the question.

“I think we should get married,” Lambert said to his partner Noah Erlich, causing both sides of the chamber to erupt into cheers and applause.

“I will not bring a ring out now because I am not allowed to have any props, but it is securely stored at the moment, and I am planning in fact to bring it out very romantically tonight in the roughly 10 minutes between the kids falling asleep and us collapsing in exhaustion,” Lambert said. Credit: Parliament of Victoria via Storyful