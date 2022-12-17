Melbourne City Goalkeeper Struck During Derby Pitch Invasion

Football fans invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field, hitting the Melbourne City goalkeeper at the AAMI Park on Saturday, December 17, as part of a protest against the Australian Professional Leagues management, local media reported.

Fans stormed the pitch after goalkeeper Thomas Glover threw back a flare that had been thrown onto the field in his direction from the stands during the match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Glover was then seen being struck with a metal object, and Melbourne City Football Club said he received medical treatment, including stitches for a facial laceration, adding that the 24-year-old had a “likely concussion.”

Match referee Alex King “found himself engulfed by fans” during the melee, the Australian Professional League said in a statement.

The match was suspended and later called off.

This footage shows fans spilling onto the pitch and throwing objects, including one that strikes Glover. Security can be seen forcing them off the field.

Football Australia said it would conduct a full investigation and “strong sanctions” would be handed down.

Across the weekend, fans staged walk outs in protest of the A-Leagues’ decision to send the next three grand finals to Sydney. Credit: @The_Loai via Storyful