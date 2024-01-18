Melania Trump Delivers Eulogy at Mother Amalija Knavs' Funeral: 'In Her Presence, the World Seemed to Shimmer'
The Trumps joined widower Viktor Knavs outside a Palm Beach church on Thursday to receive Amalija's casket and honor her life
The Trumps joined widower Viktor Knavs outside a Palm Beach church on Thursday to receive Amalija's casket and honor her life
BERLIN (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event. The former movie star and California governor was stopped for a routine check after arriving Wednesday, customs spokesperson Thomas Meister said. Schwarzenegger was able to leave after about 2 1/2 hours, he said on Thursday. Goods over the value of 430 euros ($467) that will stay in the European Union have to be
The father of a two-year-old boy who starved to death trapped in a flat with his body had begged social services for help in the weeks before he suffered a fatal heart attack, neighbours have said.
The victim was killed for being a “cop caller,” investigators say.
Sarah Scheffer, a high school teacher, is charged with attempted murder
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details into those accused of killing Rose Kerwin in November — and they believe there could be other victims.Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place, Ont. and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspicious. In December, Lanark OPP arrested and charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, from Carl
“Everybody going in there was just in complete shock,” an animal rescuer said.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to take a case challenging how the Justice Department prosecutes January 6 rioters has already put on hold several rioters’ sentencings and could affect hundreds more cases — including Donald Trump’s.
Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time
Kevin Nolan, left, and Robert Hall, right, are pictured at Ryan Mansion in St. John's with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla during a royal visit in 2009. (Source: www.ryanmansion.com)A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has ruled that two high-end real estate developers knowingly sold condos to out-of-province investors, even though they were aware St. John's zoning laws didn't allow that use.Justice Garrett Handrigan ordered Kevin Nolan and Robert Hall to pay damages of $1.8 milli
Christopher Barba, Gregory Pfefferkorn, Adam Turner and James Villacorteza were among those arrested, authorities say
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.An Ontario woman who faked pregnancies and fraudulently sought the help of numerous doulas was in tears at her sentencing hearing Wednesday as she took full accountability for "the hurt and the pain" she has caused. Kaitlyn Braun spoke after over a dozen doulas who said they were traumatized and financially set back by the 25-year-old's a
His teenage daughter was a cheerleader “with a heart of gold.”
Lawyers for the teenager accused in a stabbing incident at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., are seeking a judicial stay of proceedings in his case, arguing the youth's Charter rights were breached.The now 16-year-old's legal team made their arguments in a pre-trial voir dire at youth court in Halifax before Judge Elizabeth Buckle on Tuesday and Wednesday.The voir dire hearing was held so the judge can rule on points raised by the defence about the alleged conduct of police and a sh
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested by authorities for on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a woman’s death
A 15-year-old boy who investigators believe was on his way to school has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue.Police said in a news release it is believed the victim was struck by at least two vehicles. Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CBC News in an interview that police believe he was on his way to school when he was hit in the busy roadway."
CHICAGO (AP) — An American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her own mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali was sentenced Wednesday in Chicago to 26 years in prison. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 28-year prison sentence for Heather Mack for conspiring with her boyfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014. Mack's attorney Michael Leonard said he expects Mack, 28, will be locked up for roughly 20 years including good behavior credits available
CALGARY — Police say they are investigating after a woman was found dead in front of a Calgary elementary school this morning. Officers were called to the school in the southwestern community of Strathcona around 7:40 a.m. Police say officers found the woman with apparent stab wounds. Duty Insp. Scott Neilson says they tried to save her, but she was declared dead in what's believed to be a targeted, domestic attack. He says additional officers flooded the scene, and the school and a nearby presc
In a phone call recorded by authorities, Justin Hain allegedly said to the woman he was aware she 'wasn't into it' and that it was one of his 'things'
Warning: this story contains distressing details.Regina police have charged a local man with sexual offences against two girls at a business that caters to children.Naveed Irshad, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.In a news release, police said the girls are 12 and 13.Police say the investigation began Jan. 4 and was led by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, a specialized integrated unit that combines police investigato
Canada will abide by all rulings arising from South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), officials at Global Affairs Canada have told CBC News.