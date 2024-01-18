Melania Trump Delivers Eulogy at Mother Amalija Knavs' Funeral: 'In Her Presence, the World Seemed to Shimmer'

CBC

A 15-year-old boy who investigators believe was on his way to school has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue.Police said in a news release it is believed the victim was struck by at least two vehicles. Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CBC News in an interview that police believe he was on his way to school when he was hit in the busy roadway."