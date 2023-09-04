Mel Tucker pleased - but not satisfied - with Spartans' season-opening win

The Canadian Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest