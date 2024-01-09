Megan Thee Stallion Brings on the Bling with Belly Button Ring and Crystal Mani at Mean Girls Premiere
The rapper is featured on movie track "Not My Fault" with Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina George
The wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a glimpse into her fun-filled night out.
With Daisy Ridley set to return to the “Star Wars” franchise as Rey in a new film set after the events of 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” many fans are wondering whether or not the actor’s co-stars might also book a return trip to a galaxy far, far away. John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s …
Speculation of a romance has been in overdrive since December
Taylor Swift is gracing the 2024 award season with her presence. The singer arrived solo to the Golden Globes red carpet.
The former model claims Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian lured her kids into the fold with "glitter and fame" — and had some choice words for Kim.
Wiig and Ferrell performed an amusing dance while they presented Paul Giamatti with a Golden Globe at Sunday's awards ceremony
Timothée Chalamet put the Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez drama rumors the internet dreamed up to bed in a conversation with TMZ.
Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo has reflected on the importance of including sex scenes in the education of protagonist Bella Baxter.
The 'Sex Education' star said she chose the Gabriela Hearst look "for so many reasons" and also said it was inspired by peonies
Swift got loud when her pal won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for her role in "Poor Things."
"When film is working at its very best, it can be about moments you never ever forget," Costner said in reference to Ferrera's empowering 'Barbie' scene
Nearly one month after her very public dismissal from Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik took to social media on Monday to celebrate the game show’s recent Emmy victory. “I’m so proud to have been a part of the 2022 season of Jeopardy! that won the primetime Emmy last night for best game show,” Bialik wrote on Instagram. …
Cooper was nominated for directing and starring in the Oscar-buzzed film the former "View" cohost said she could "barely get through."
The media mogul stepped out in custom Louis Vuitton to present as well as to show her support for The Color Purple, which she coproduced
The Canadian TV personality reflected on her past Golden Globes looks, including her "worst."
Several celebrities brought their loved ones to the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The "Sex Education" actor's gown had some details you may have missed.
This phrase can unknowingly induce anxiety on work chat apps like Slack and Teams.
“Cherry lips, crystal skies,” the 19-year-old actress wrote, quoting a lyric from Swift’s song “Blank Space”
It seems Kendall Jenner only packed string and floss bikini's for her sunshine vacay with Hailey Bieber. Read more...