What is a 'megadrought' and why could this one be even more exceptional for the Western U.S.?

The word "megadrought" isn't new in the science community. It's been in use since the early 1990s. But new findings from research conducted at UCLA have the word making headlines in the Western U.S. this week. According to the study, the last 22 years are now the driest out of the last 1,200 years in the Western U.S. That kind of statistic has earned the last two decades the classification of "megadrought". But what does that mean? A megadrought is a period of 20 to 30 years where conditions are drier than average. There may be some wet years sprinkled in, but drought impacts remain throughout the period. These are much longer in scale than droughts you typically hear meteorologists talk about, which typically last months or years.