Meeting about cellphone tower at Wyandotte school ends in chaos
Wyandotte parents are heated over a cellphone tower being built on top of Washington Elementary School.
Wyandotte parents are heated over a cellphone tower being built on top of Washington Elementary School.
A Canadian teacher has reportedly been placed on leave after months of criticism from parents about her size-Z prosthetic breasts.
Four of the nine justices graduated throughout the 1970s, a time when the average student loan debt was around $1,000.
All of the proceeds will go to Ethan Chapin’s family and to building community gardens in his memory.
REUTERS/Octavio JonesProtesters raged as conservative trustees installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a tiny Florida public liberal arts college successfully voted to abolish the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives during a fiery meeting Tuesday.The school, New College of Florida, is known as one of the top public liberal art schools in the country, and also as a safe haven for LBGTQ+ students in the state.But the disintegration of the school’s small DEI office is the latest domino
The first cases of poisoning were reported in November in the religious city of Qom.
While student-loan forgiveness for federal student-loan borrowers remains in jeopardy, borrowers with private debt are left out of the conversation.
Lawyers practicing in Yukon will soon be required to learn about Indigenous history, culture and laws. The Law Society of Yukon, the regulatory body for the territory's lawyers, says it will develop Indigenous cultural competency training which will be mandatory for all of the society's members. "Cultural competency training is part of being a competent lawyer in the Yukon," said Meagan Lang, president of the society. "And as a law society, one of our roles is to ensure that everyone who practic
Proposed LGBTQ bills prompt school walkouts in Iowa
‘While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with’ school board, spokesperson says
A fight broke out and a stabbing occurred at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa. One 16-year-old student was killed.
Student-debt relief could go through other legal routes if the Supreme Court strikes down the current plan.
International students play an instrumental role in the development of Canada’s current and future economy. One recent indication of the importance of international students for Canada’s labour force and knowledge economy was an announcement by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. Fraser announced lifting the cap on off-campus work hours for international students due to labour shortages.
Mining operation reportedly cost the school around $17,500 (£14,500) in electricity
The messages appear to show the then education secretary accusing school staff of looking for an ‘excuse’ not to work during the pandemic.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans on Thursday introduced The Parents Bill of Rights, which they say would give parents more insight and power into their children's education. According to a breakdown of the bill from Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., school districts would be publicly required to post curriculum information, provide parents with a copy of revisions to state education standards, provide parents with the list of books and reading materials available in the library and more. "You have a say in your kids' education, not government and not telling you what to do," McCarthy said in his remarks.
The Yukon government has responded to a proposed class-action lawsuit over the alleged improper use of holds and seclusion on students at Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse over the span of 20 years. In a statement of defence filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on Monday, the government denies a number of allegations such as school staff being assigned to a team that could be called to place children in holds — where adults use their bodies to restrict a child's movement — or to "drag" ch
Teenagers from elite private schools are being counted as disadvantaged by one of Scotland's leading universities under an “absurd” admissions policy aimed at hitting diversity targets.
House, Senate education committee members back plan to use state funds for private schooling
One in five Arizona children in elementary school and junior high is considered chronically absent. That's according to a new report from the Helios Education Foundation. "Kids who are chronically absent are at higher risk of dropping out of high school, which can divert them from going on to college and limit career options," said Doctor Paul Perrault, senior vice president of community impact and learning.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/PBADr. Samuel Joeckel’s 20-year English professorship at Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU) currently hangs in the balance. It took just a phone call from a student’s parent—displeased with what their child was learning during the racial justice unit in Joeckel's Composition II class—to imperil his long career at the private Christian college in Florida.As Joeckel described to The Daily Beast, he left his classroom on Feb. 15 to find the s