Meeting about cellphone tower at Wyandotte school ends in chaos

ABC News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans on Thursday introduced The Parents Bill of Rights, which they say would give parents more insight and power into their children's education. According to a breakdown of the bill from Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., school districts would be publicly required to post curriculum information, provide parents with a copy of revisions to state education standards, provide parents with the list of books and reading materials available in the library and more. "You have a say in your kids' education, not government and not telling you what to do," McCarthy said in his remarks.