Meet the traffic officer handing out 'red cards' in Qatar
STORY: This dancing traffic officer is
handing out red and yellow cards
Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar
to direct drivers and pedestrians at the World Cup
(Dennis Mochu Kamau, Traffic officer)
"Like now, somebody has gone to the wrong place, using this lane, I try to push him from the other way, that is when I try to give him the red card."
Kamau is one of thousands of workers
keeping the World Cup running
He says he's using the cards to ease
tension and make his job easier
"You get to argue with people, every time you stop them, they are in a hurry, maybe they are tired, but now I decided to come with a red card and a yellow card idea. So when the person sees a red card, they are like 'oh no, don't give me a red card' and he goes. And it makes people happy, it is all about World Cup."