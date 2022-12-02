Meet the traffic officer handing out 'red cards' in Qatar

STORY: This dancing traffic officer is

handing out red and yellow cards

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

to direct drivers and pedestrians at the World Cup

(Dennis Mochu Kamau, Traffic officer)

"Like now, somebody has gone to the wrong place, using this lane, I try to push him from the other way, that is when I try to give him the red card."

Kamau is one of thousands of workers

keeping the World Cup running

He says he's using the cards to ease

tension and make his job easier

"You get to argue with people, every time you stop them, they are in a hurry, maybe they are tired, but now I decided to come with a red card and a yellow card idea. So when the person sees a red card, they are like 'oh no, don't give me a red card' and he goes. And it makes people happy, it is all about World Cup."