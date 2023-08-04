Meet Phineas, the social media celebrity cat with 'wobbly syndrome'
IN THE PRESS – Friday, August 4: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to four felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Also: there's continued focus on the effects of climate change with South America experiencing an unseasonably warm winter. A Somali runner's "record slow" 100m race sparks a backlash over corruption and nepotism in the government. Finally, a special needs celebrity cat is helping raise awareness about his unusual condition.