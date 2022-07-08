Meet the owners of some rather unusual collections
This is one of the largest collections of clocks in India
Location: Indore, India
Anil Bhalla's family has collected clocks for three generations
He is now in his seventies and has a collection of around 650 clocks
Most of the clocks in his collection are originals
Meet Hungary’s 'Teddy Bear Mama'
who has collected over 20,000 teddy bears
Location: Harsany, Hungary
Valeria Schmidt enjoys organizing events for children
to play with her collection of furry friends
This elderly Lionel Messi superfan went viral
for keeping handwritten notes of nearly every goal scored by the Barcelona star
Hernan Mastrangelo’s hobby caught people’s imagination
after his grandson Julian posted about it on social media
Word even reached the striker himself
who sent a video message of appreciation