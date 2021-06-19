Meet Nitasha Biswas, India’s First Transqueen Who Is Breaking Stereotypes, One At A Time

Kolkata-born trans icon Nitasha Biswas experienced gender dysphoria in her early years, feeling trapped in the body of a man. Coming out to her family and elder brother wasn’t easy, but she decided to go ahead with the transformation process through hormone replacement therapy (HRT). While it brought with it a new set of challenges, she navigated through that period and also went on to create a landmark by winning India’s first-ever transgender beauty contest.

She is a firm believer that it is education that can help create change and highlight the challenges that the trans community grapples with.

Watch the video to know more.

(Interviewed by Geetika Sachdev; produced and video edited by Nang Tanvi)