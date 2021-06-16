Meet Neysara Rai, Who Is Enabling The Trans Community To Make Informed Choices

After coming out as transgender at the age of 23 in Mangaluru, Neysara Rai had to escape their abusive family in stealth. Understanding the challenges that the trans community faces in India, Rai realized that often language acts as a key barrier to crucial information. She started working towards creating more awareness and eventually founded Transgender India, which empowers the community with information.

Currently the chief of International Affairs at TransAmsterdam, Rai continues to work for the community and creates content that demystifies the medical and legal processes, taking members through a process of self-actualization. Watch the video to learn more about their journey.

(Interviewed and produced by Sherina Poyyail; Edited by Dhruv Sharma)