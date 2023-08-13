Meet the latest staff member at a Glendale school — a full-time therapy dog
It’s the first week for Great Hearts Glendale Academy’s newest faculty member. Her name is Mable and she’s a 1-year-old Bernidoodle.
It’s the first week for Great Hearts Glendale Academy’s newest faculty member. Her name is Mable and she’s a 1-year-old Bernidoodle.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — When in-person school resumed after pandemic closures, Rousmery Negrón and her 11-year-old son both noticed a change: School seemed less welcoming. Parents were no longer allowed in the building without appointments, she said, and punishments were more severe. Everyone seemed less tolerant, more angry. Negrón's son told her he overheard a teacher mocking his learning disabilities, calling him an ugly name. Her son didn’t want to go to school anymore. And she didn’t feel
As students across the country return to school this fall, LGBTQ+ teachers face increasing scrutiny and backlash from the right. They just want to exist.
The schools have targeted LGBTQ and trans students, says ACLU.
Backers of the policy say parents are best suited to deal with kids experiencing gender dysphoria. Foes say school might be some students' only haven.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Granbury ISDAt 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, when Assistant Principal Danny Guidry walked past the high school library in Granbury, Texas, he saw two figures moving in the darkened interior.“There were flashing lights from the phones looking at some books,” he later reported in an email to the district office made public by a parent’s open records request.Guidry entered and asked if he could be of assistance. He informed the two they were in a re
New College's gender studies program also touches on several other majors with courses such as anthropology, biology and sociology.
It is increasingly difficult for college presidents to speak out. For those who do, the punitive response has been funding cuts and loss of jobs.
“The court’s ruling will be a relief for transgender students in Idaho, who are entitled to basic dignity, safety and respect at school,” Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Peter Renn said.
Especially at publicly funded institutions, assistance with food, housing and technology is as important as tuition. | Opinion
Muskoka, the aptly nicknamed “Hamptons of the North,” allows stars to escape paparazzi and live the simple life.
Molson the dog's family decided to get their canine a sister after watching the golden retriever carry a stuffed animal around for years
The singer wrote a note addressed to her Jakarta fans apologizing for her abrupt exit from the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023
Khloé Kardashian is a fan, too.
Charles Spencer often delights fans with looks inside the archives at Althorp House, and his latest family portrait had fans all wondering the same thing
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
Prosecutors in Donald Trump's Jan. 6 case referenced other criminal charges he faces over his alleged hoarding of classified documents.
From Lars von Trier to John Cameron Mitchell and almost every Vincent Gallo movie, here are the films that captured real sex.
OTTAWA — A pile of puzzle pieces spills onto a table. "Everything feels broken," Pierre Poilievre says in a voice-over as the shot tightens in on the federal Conservative leader's face as he appears to be concentrating on sorting the pieces in his palm. He has repeated that line countless times in speeches, on social media and at rallies, but now he is doing so in a slick 29-second advertisement. It is one of several the party rolled out this week as part of a campaign, worth more than $3 millio
Jennifer Lopez shared Instagram photos captioned "back in my element" wearing a tiny white string bikini as she lay on a sunlounger during her Italian holiday.
Here's why some on the right are complaining.