Meet Gaza's 11-year-old rapper

Gaza’s 11-year-old rapper

hopes to become the 'Palestinian Eminem'

Abdel-Rahman Al-Shantti's music reached thousands

after he posted a rap video online

that was even shared by British rapper Lowkey

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 11-YEAR-OLD GAZA RAPPER, ABDEL-RAHMAN AL-SHANTTI, SAYING:

"I started rapping two years ago and I realized I was talented so I kept practicing. I kept practicing to reach this level and I still want to continue to improve and learn how to write more original lyrics."

Abdel-Rahman raps in English

even though Arabic is his first language

He hopes his lyrics will draw attention to Gaza

and the daily struggles he faces

(SOUNDBITE) (English) 11-YEAR-OLD GAZA RAPPER, ABDEL-RAHMAN AL-SHANTTI, SAYING:

"My message talks about peace and I want to convey it to the largest number of people and I want to, you know, I want to show what life in Gaza is like to the outside. I want to show them that we are children [and we're] supposed to be like the other children, from the outside, from America."