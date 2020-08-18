Meet Gaza's 11-year-old rapper
(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 11-YEAR-OLD GAZA RAPPER, ABDEL-RAHMAN AL-SHANTTI, SAYING:
"I started rapping two years ago and I realized I was talented so I kept practicing. I kept practicing to reach this level and I still want to continue to improve and learn how to write more original lyrics."
Abdel-Rahman raps in English
even though Arabic is his first language
He hopes his lyrics will draw attention to Gaza
and the daily struggles he faces
(SOUNDBITE) (English) 11-YEAR-OLD GAZA RAPPER, ABDEL-RAHMAN AL-SHANTTI, SAYING:
"My message talks about peace and I want to convey it to the largest number of people and I want to, you know, I want to show what life in Gaza is like to the outside. I want to show them that we are children [and we're] supposed to be like the other children, from the outside, from America."