Meet Diana Award 2021 Recipient Devanshi Ranjan
Delhiite Devanshi Ranjan has been honored with The Diana Award in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and empowering young changemakers. A final year student from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, Ranjan has received the award for her contribution in the social sector. Find about more about her from the video above.
(Script and video edited by Apurva P)