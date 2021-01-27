Meet Camila Cabello's on-screen Prince Charming, Nicholas Galitzine
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists as the Winnipeg Jets battled back from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday.Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and two assists, while Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault provided the rest of the offence for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck after falling 4-3 to the Oilers in dramatic fashion Sunday.Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with a goal and an assist each, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton (3-5-0). Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves, while Darnell Nurse added three assists.Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench for the 1,607th regular-season game of his NHL career, tying him with Al Arbour for fourth on the all-time list.Down 3-2 through 40 minutes, the Jets tied things at 3:19 of the third period when Stastny weaved into the offensive zone and slid a pass to Ehlers for him to bury his fifth of the season — and a career-high fifth in as many games.Stastny then gave Winnipeg its first lead at 5:26 when he fished a loose puck out of a crowd in front and flicked his second beyond Koskinen.The Jets continued the onslaught just 1:20 later when Lowry redirected his fourth off a pass from Derek Forbort to make it 5-3.McDavid got one back the visitors with 1:50 left on the clock and Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, but Copp iced it into an empty net with under a minute to go.Edmonton, which won Sunday's opener of the two-game set when Draisaitl scored with less than a second remaining in regulation, and Winnipeg will go head-to-head seven more times this season in the all-Canadian North Division, with the next meetings scheduled for Feb 15 and 17 in Alberta's capital.Playing the finale of a four-game road trip through Toronto and Winnipeg, the Oilers opened the scoring on a power play at 1:48 of the first when Draisaitl snapped his fourth of the campaign — and fourth in as many games — off the rush on a shot that beat Hellebuyck through the pads and just dribbled over the line.Winnipeg, which suited up for its sixth game in nine nights, responded on a man advantage of its own at 5:14 when Copp banged home his third after Koskinen made a couple of good stops.Edmonton nudged back in front 2-1 at 9:13 when Patrick Russell found Larsson at the point, and he beat Hellebuyck on a shot the Jets goalie will want back.The Oilers, who came in with the NHL's 25th-ranked power play after finishing first in 2019-20, connected on their second straight man advantage to go up by two just 2:03 later when Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from McDavid and wired his fourth upstairs.But the Jets countered once again three seconds after an Edmonton penalty expired when Perreault fired his first past Koskinen, who has played every minute of his team's season with fellow netminder Mike Smith out injured, off a Lowry feed at 14:37 as the Oilers took a 3-2 advantage to the locker room.Mark Scheifele hit the post for Winnipeg early in the second on a 2-on-1 chance as the teams played with a lot more tempo following that penalty-filled first.Edmonton's Zack Kassian had three great chances to put his team back up by two, including a breakaway moments before the intermission, but was unable to find the range.Notes: Edmonton hosts the Maple Leafs for two games beginning Thursday after the teams split a pair of contests last week in Toronto. ... Winnipeg now has three days off before resuming its seven-game homestand Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Missing all their coaches, Max Pacioretty and the Vegas Golden Knights still managed to earn a point. Strange night, but they'll certainly take it. David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored in a shootout Tuesday to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over Vegas. Pacioretty got his seventh career hat trick for the Golden Knights, who were without their entire coaching staff because of COVID-19 concerns. General manager Kelly McCrimmon took over head coaching duties and was assisted by staff from the team’s minor league affiliate in the AHL, the Henderson Silver Knights. Vegas players said they didn’t even know about the situation until they got to the arena. “It was news to us when we arrived,” said Alex Pietrangelo, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Blues and was facing them for the first time since signing with Vegas during the off-season. “Crimmer’s coached before, we had the (coaches) from Henderson come up, they know what they’re doing, too. So we didn’t know what the plan was originally, but it worked out fine.” Even after Robin Lehner allowed three goals on the first seven shots he faced as the Golden Knights fell into a 3-1 hole. Perron scored twice in regulation, and Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou also had goals for St. Louis (4-2-1). Jordan Binnington was brilliant in net for the Blues. He finished with 42 saves, including five in overtime. Alex Tuch added a goal for Vegas. Shea Theodore scored during the shootout, and Lehner made 21 saves. It marked the fifth time in 11 meetings since Vegas entered the NHL in 2017 that the teams played into overtime. Not only did the Golden Knights (5-1-1) lose for the second time in three games, but they were disrupted by coronavirus for the first time this season. Roughly two hours before puck drop the team announced it would be without its coaching staff. “It’s not a case where the entire staff tested positive,” said McCrimmon, who did confirm that a Golden Knights coach had a positive test. “Most didn’t, frankly. ... We’re fortunate there’s been no positive tests for players.” The club said the entire staff, including head coach Peter DeBoer, would self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” Vegas’ staff is comprised of DeBoer, assistants Steve Spott, Ryan Craig and Ryan McGill, and goaltending coach Mike Rosati. McCrimmon stepped in behind the bench and was assisted by head coach Manny Viveiros and assistants Jamie Heward and Joel Ward from the Silver Knights. After Tuch put the Golden Knights on the board 3:17 into the game, the Blues took over. Perron tied it with a nifty wrist shot that sneaked between Lehner and the post less than a minute later, then got his second of the game and third of the season just six seconds into St. Louis’ first power play, sending a blistering slap shot past Lehner’s blocker. Schwartz scored two minutes later when he sent a shot off the crossbar and in, pushing the lead to 3-1. Pacioretty's snapper from the slot early in the second cut the lead to one, but Kyrou would answer later when he poked the puck free from Pietrangelo, skated past his former teammate while holding him off into the offensive zone, gathered the puck and roofed a wrist shot Lehner never even saw to give St. Louis a 4-2 lead. Pacioretty scored twice in the third period, his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the season, to rally Vegas and force overtime. “I think that we will take some confidence,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “I felt like we get leads in this building, and then we try to hang on a little bit. We’ve got to defend better. I think we've just got to close these games in here. We have the lead, we just can’t shut it down.” STAY AWAY McCrimmon said the Golden Knights’ practice facility will be shut down Wednesday. NOTHING SPECIAL While the Blues came into the game tied for the sixth-worst penalty kill, having allowed 10 goals in 30 power-play opportunities by their opponents, Vegas couldn’t capitalize much — again. The Golden Knights were 1 for 6 with a man advantage and are 3 of 26 (11.5%) this season. PANDA EXPRESS Lehner — affectionately known as “Panda” — made his 23rd start for the Golden Knights. He allowed four goals only once in the first 21, but has given up four goals in each of his last two. WHAT’S NEXT? Vegas and St. Louis close their two-game series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It is unclear if DeBoer and his assistants will be cleared to return by then. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Mitch Marner's been working on his shot and it showed in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 win Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames.Marner's quick one-timer amid a crowd of Flames produced the game-winner at 12:14 of the third period."Trying to get more of a shot mentality," Marner said. "I feel like I really want to try and make an extra play most of the time, but this year, trying to be more of a threat and more of a guy that can be more of a consistent shooter on net, and kind of change things up a lot on goalies."Marner, who also assisted on an Auston Matthews goal Tuesday, continues to vie for the early lead in the NHL points race. He was tied with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid at five goals and seven assists Tuesday.Matthews also had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (6-2-0).Wayne Simmonds and Travis Boyd scored Toronto's other goals. Frederik Andersen stopped 23-of-26 shots for the win.Johnny Gaudreau scored twice for Calgary (2-2-1). Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames and Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots in the loss. Calgary's sluggish start forced the hosts to chase Toronto. Gaudreau's second goal of the game drew Calgary even at 3-3 in the third period, but Marner's deceptive release on a Matthews pass from the boards restored Toronto's lead."We did a good regrouping in the second getting ourselves back to an even hockey game, but they win from the inside of our slot.," Calgary head coach Geoff Ward said. "The guy is standing right between three of our guys and finds a way to get a shot off. You can't give up four goals in this league regularly and expect to win games."Gaudreau scored top corner from the face-off circle for a power-play goal at 9:03 of the third period.Calgary outshot the visitors 18-5 in the second period, but still trailed by a goal after two. A Juuso Valimaki pass caromed off Leaf Alex Kerfoot's skate to Lucic in the slot for him to beat Andersen between the pads at 14:21 of the second period.Gaudreau halved a two-goal deficit at 1:08, but Boyd restored Toronto's two-goal cushion 61 seconds later.Pierre Engvall dished to an unchallenged Boyd charging into the slot. Boyd scored his first as a Leaf fishing the puck out of his feet and chipping it over Markstrom.Unchecked on Andersen's right side, Gaudreau had time to go backhand-forehand on Toronto's goalie.Toronto outshot the Flames 10-1 and led 2-0 after the opening period. It took nearly 16 minutes for Calgary to register a shot on net."That was just an awful first period from us," Gaudreau said. "Not the way we're going to win games, playing catchup the whole game."Matthews whipped the puck over Markstrom's right shoulder at 14:16 of the first period for a power-play goal. Simmonds scored his second goal in as many games tucking his own rebound by Markstrom's right toe at 3:44. Leafs backup goaltender Jack Campbell was replaced in the lineup by Michael Hutchinson. Campbell's leg was injured in the final minute of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames when Matthew Tkachuk fell on him in a goal-mouth scrum. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that Campbell will be sidelined for "weeks".After enjoying the gentlest schedule to start the season of any team in the all-Canadian North Division, the Flames will now play 21 games in the next 40 days.Calgary departs on a five-game road trip with two games in Montreal starting Thursday, followed by three games in four days in Winnipeg.Toronto faces the Oilers on Thursday and Saturday in Edmonton to conclude a four-game road trip.Notes: The Maple Leafs wore No. 10 patches on their chests in memory of George Armstrong, who captained Toronto to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s and died this week at age 90. Every Leaf wore No. 10 and "Armstrong" on their back during warmup . . . Flames winger Dillon Dube was scratched for a second straight game with an upper-body injury.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets were left shaking their heads when Sunday's comeback was spoiled by a stunning, late collapse. A similar script played out two nights later — only with a different final chapter. Nikolaj Ehlers scored once and added three assists as Winnipeg rebounded from an early 3-1 deficit Tuesday with four straight goals, including three early in the third period, to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4. The Jets trailed 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes some 48 hours earlier against the same opponent before surging ahead, but ultimately walked away with nothing after the Oilers tied things with four minutes left in regulation to set up Leon Draisaitl's demoralizing winner with 0.7 seconds remaining on the clock. Winnipeg found itself in an a near-identical situation down 3-2 through 40 minutes Tuesday. This time, however, the Jets scored three times in a span of three minutes 27 seconds to secure a lead they wouldn't squander. "It's the highs and lows of professional sport," said Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry, who scored the winner to go along with two assists. "Sometimes it seems like you have an emotional letdown the next game. "The first period wasn't our best, but we regrouped. We've got a lot of belief in our room and the firepower we have." Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and two assists, while Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault provided the rest of the offence for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves. "Our mentality of just staying in the battle," Ehlers said when asked how his team shook off a tough loss and a rough opening 20 minutes. "And knowing that we're better than that." Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with a goal and an assist each, Draisaitl and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton (3-5-0), which has yet to win consecutive games in the all-Canadian North Division. Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves, while Darnell Nurse added three assists. "Same type of story as the other night," McDavid said. "We did a good job most of the 40 minutes, and then in the third period we kind of just let it get away. "Able to battle back the other night. Not tonight. It's frustrating." The Jets tied it 3-3 at 3:19 of the third when Stastny weaved into the offensive zone and slid a pass for Ehlers to bury his fifth of the season — and a career-high fifth in as many games. "I feel really good, which to me is the most important thing," said Ehlers, who finds himself among the NHL leaders with 11 points. "My legs have been great. I want to be able to continue feeling great." Stastny then gave Winnipeg its first lead at 5:26 when he fished a loose puck out of a crowd in front and flicked his second beyond Koskinen. The Jets continued the onslaught just 1:20 later when Lowry redirected his fourth off a pass from Derek Forbort to make it 5-3. McDavid got one back for the visitors thanks to his fifth with 1:50 left on the clock and Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, but Copp iced it into an empty net with under a minute to go. The line of Ehlers, Stastny and Copp combined for 10 points Tuesday in Winnipeg's sixth game in nine nights. "We're reading off each other so well," said Copp, "We've gone to the net hard, we've put the puck in the net on our opportunities, and have been able to change some games for us." Edmonton and Winnipeg will go head-to-head seven more times this season, with the next meetings scheduled for Feb 15 and 17 in Alberta's capital. Playing the finale of a four-game road trip through Toronto and Winnipeg, the Oilers opened the scoring on a power play at 1:48 of the first when Draisaitl snapped his fourth of the campaign — and fourth in as many games — off the rush. Winnipeg responded on a man advantage of its own at 5:14 when Copp banged home his third after Koskinen made a couple of good stops. Edmonton nudged back in front 2-1 at 9:13 when Patrick Russell found Larsson at the point, and he beat Hellebuyck on a shot the Jets goalie will want back. The Oilers, who came in with the NHL's 25th-ranked power play after finishing first in 2019-20, connected on their second straight man advantage to go up by two just 2:03 later when Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from McDavid and wired his fourth upstairs. But the Jets countered once again three seconds after an Edmonton penalty expired when Perreault snapped his first past Koskinen, who has played every minute of his team's season with fellow netminder Mike Smith out injured, off a Lowry feed at 14:37 as the Oilers took a 3-2 advantage to the locker room. Mark Scheifele hit the post for Winnipeg early in the second on a 2-on-1 chance as the teams played with a lot more tempo following that penalty-filled first. Edmonton's Zack Kassian had three great opportunities to put his team back up by two, including a breakaway moments before the intermission, while James Neal had another, but the Oilers were unable to find the range. Without pointing fingers, McDavid said misses like that can give a tired opponent energy. "I've been on the other side of that," he said. "When there's chances missed, it's almost like there's a goal scored for you. "It's momentum they can build off." The Jets certainly did that in the third. Notes: Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench for the 1,607th regular-season game of his NHL career, tying him with Al Arbour for fourth on the all-time list. ... Edmonton hosts the Maple Leafs for two games beginning Thursday after the teams split a pair of contests last week in Toronto. ... Winnipeg now has three days off before resuming its seven-game homestand Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Utah Jazz beat the New York Knicks 108-94 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive win. Royce O’Neale scored 20 points, helping Utah overcome a quiet night for Donovan Mitchell. Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Mitchell finished with nine points on 3-for-15 shooting. Austin Rivers scored 25 points for New York — all in the first half. Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Barrett scored 17 in the Knicks' third straight loss. The Jazz trailed by as many 15 points in the first half, but they grabbed the lead for good when they opened the fourth quarter with a 20-3 run. O’Neale punctuated the run with three straight baskets, giving Utah a 100-84 lead with 5:19 remaining. Utah endured a cold spell on offence during the first quarter. The Jazz missed 12 of their first 14 shots and shot 2 of 13 from the perimeter during the period. They made only six baskets in the first 12 minutes. Rivers scored 18 of New York’s first 21 points in the second quarter. His flurry of baskets stopped a Jazz rally. After Utah cut the deficit to 36-32 on back-to-back layups from Joe Ingles and Gobert, Rivers made three 3-pointers to fuel a 12-2 run that extended the Knicks’ lead to 48-34 midway through the quarter. Rivers went 10 of 10 from the field during the first half, including five 3-pointers. Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic rallied the Jazz, combining for 22 points during the third quarter. Conley made four baskets, assisted on a pair, and hit four free throws during the quarter. Bogdanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers. TIP-INS Knicks: Alec Burks made his second start of the season and his Knicks career. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... Rivers went 0 of 4 from the field after halftime. ... New York held Utah to two fast-break points. Jazz: Mitchell, Conley, and Bogdanovic combined to go 1 of 19 from the field in the first half. … Utah finished with just six turnovers. … Mitchell finished with a season-high eight rebounds. UP NEXT Knicks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jazz: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — John Gibson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in four starts, Danton Heinen scored and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Tuesday night. Heinen scored his first goal of the season in the opening period and Gibson was sharp all night for his 21st career shutout. Gibson stopped 34 shots in a shutout against Minnesota on Jan. 18. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his 100th game with Arizona, but the Coyotes missed on numerous good chances and lost 1-0 for the second straight game. Arizona has dropped four of five overall. The Coyotes were caught flatfooted by a non-whistle in their last game, a 1-0 loss to Vegas. Thinking an icing call would be made, Jakob Chychrun took a wide angle to the puck behind the net and was beat by Jonathan Marchessault, who set up William Karlsson for the winning goal with 42 seconds left. The Ducks scored more than two goals for the first time this season on Sunday, beating Colorado 3-1 at home to earn three of a possible four points in the two-game set. Anaheim had a good chance early against the Coyotes after a turnover by Arizona defenceman Jordan Goss, but Kuemper stopped Ryan Getzlaf on a breakaway. Another turnover, by Drake Caggiula in Arizona's end, put Kuemper in another tough spot midway through the period. He couldn't make the stop this time, beaten by Heinen to the stick side with Chychrun blocking his view. Gibson made a snatching glove save on Conor Garland in a sharp opening period, and Arizona's Lawson Crouse hit the post on a shot from just outside the crease. Arizona turned up the pressure in the second, outshooting Anaheim 14-2, but couldn't get anything past Gibson. The Coyotes had a prime chance after a turnover deep in the Ducks' end, but Caggiula sailed a shot over the net with Gibson out of position. Gibson stopped Tyler Pitlick's shot from between the circles after another turnover two minutes later. The Ducks killed off a penalty early in the third period after Jacob Larsson ran Garland into the boards and Gibson stopped Nick Schmaltz from just outside the crease. UP NEXT The Ducks and Coyotes close out the two-game set on Thursday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Tuesday night for their first road win. James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists as the Flyers bounced back from two losses (0-1-1) in Boston. “We’re not going to be perfect, we’re going to make mistakes, we’re going to need our goaltenders to cover up for some of those mistakes, but we battled, we found a way to get the job done in the third,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I think for our group that’s a very positive sign, and we took a step forward and we need to continue to take step forward.” Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a goalpost early in the third period with the score tied at 2. Scott Wedgewood, filling in with Mackenzie Blackwood in the COVID-19 protocol, made 26 saves for New Jersey. Pavel Zacha closed out the scoring with 1:08 to play. Patrick made it 3-2 at 7:03 of the final period, taking a pass from Giroux and putting a shot into an open net. Wedgewood got tangled with defenceman P.K. Subban and could not get back into position. Patrick played on a line with Giroux in his second season, and he likes being back with him when he gets the chance. “He’s a nice guy to play with, sees the ice so well, makes great plays,” Patrick said. "TK (Travis Konecny) made a nice play down low and I had some room in the slot there and was trying to find him, and he had a lot poise to get it back to me, great play by him." Farabee gave the Flyers breathing room a little more than five minutes later, putting a rebound into another open net after a turnover by rookie defenceman Ty Smith. Van Riemsdyk staked the Flyers to a 2-0 lead, tipping a pair of point shots by Provorov past Wedgewood, the second 59 seconds into the second period. Devils coach Lindy Ruff shook up his lines later in the period and it paid off almost immediately. McLeod got his first NHL goal in close at 11:59, and Zajac tied it at 2 at 16:43 by tipping in a shot from Andreas Johnsson. Johnsson hit a crossbar and Damon Severson hit the goalpost for New Jersey early in the third before Patrick struck. Wedgewood said the Devils could have easily taken the two points with a little luck. “We did a good job bearing down and we didn’t give up on those plays off the post,” he said after his third straight start. “Our guys were still whacking the sticks around the net. But it can go either way. And that’s kind of what the hockey Gods wanted for us, I guess.” CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN Giroux played in his 611th game as the Flyers' captain, moving him past Bob Clarke for the most games in the role. Since taking over the captaincy in January of 2013, he has played in 610 of 614 regular season games. He got an assist on van Riemsdyk's second goal. “You try to show up in every game and obviously with the results that we had in Boston, we wanted to make sure that we’re going to win tonight and I feel like we had a step forward from the last two games tonight,” Giroux said. Clarke had two stints as the Flyers’ captain. He served 498 games between Jan. 17, 1973. through the end of the 1978-79 season. He became a player-assistant at the start of the next season and could not serve as captain. He returned to the captaincy on Jan. 6, 1983 and served for the final 112 games of his career, ending in 1983-84. ZAJAC COUNTDOWN Zajac played in his 997th regular-season game. The 15-year veteran is on track to join Ken Daneyko, Marty Brodeur and Patrik Elias as the fourth player in the organization to reach 1,000 games on Sunday. GHOST BACK Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere played for the first time this season. He missed the first six games after testing positive for COVID-19. Erik Gustafsson got the night off. SMITH STREAK: Smith saw his five game-game point scoring streak to start his career end. He was the sixth NHL defenceman to start his career with points in his first five. UP NEXT Flyers: Play the Devils again at the Prudential Center on Thursday night. Devils: Host the Flyers again on Thursday night. ____ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
