Mediterranean rescue: Open Arms saves over 100 more migrants off Libya

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks put on their work boots Saturday — literally. Coming into yet another battle against the Calgary Flames, the team was on a six-game losing skid. There had been signs of improvement in Vancouver's last two outings, but the results had been the same. The squad opted to change things up on Saturday, ditching the traditional rink-arrival attire — suits and ties — for something a bit more casual. "We made a thing that we all had to wear work boots coming into the rink and I think it showed on the ice that we were ready to work," said defenceman Tyler Myers. Jackets, hoodies and toques replaced the usual suits and ties in a sartorial swap that seemed to pay off on the ice. The Canucks bumped their slump, earning a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames (7-6-1). Coach Travis Green said he didn't know his team would be ditching their formal look ahead of the game. "I found out watching Hockey Night in Canada, saw some of the pictures of our guys coming in. But I liked it. They would have got my blessing on it," he said. "Maybe the coaches need to get in on it, too.” Vancouver (7-11-0) was dominant from the start on Saturday, peppering Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom with nine shots in the first eight minutes of the game and outshooting Calgary 20-4 across the period. The Canucks weren't looking at the shot clock, focusing instead on playing well, said Quinn Hughes. “We just wanted the result. We kept playing, didn’t fall asleep," he said. "And we played a good game.” Hughes finally beat Markstrom 9:27 into the second period on Vancouver's 29th shot of the night. The 21-year-old defenceman picked the puck off a Flames' stick at the Calgary blue line and appeared poised to pass before releasing a bomb from the low hash marks. His second goal of the season put the Canucks up 1-0. Sam Bennett tied things up for the Flames less than two minutes later, and Myers delivered the game winner with just over five minutes to go on the game clock. The veteran defenceman's excitement was evident as he pumped his fist and yelled. “The emotion, it was just because we got the lead at the end of the game and it’s been awhile," Myers said. "I thought we deserved a better fate in the last couple of games. We stuck with it, we came out hard tonight, played a real consistent game, (goalie Thatcher Demko) made some big saves for us. It was a huge win for the group.” Brandon Sutter added some insurance for Vancouver with an empty-net strike after Calgary pulled Markstrom with just over two minutes to go. The Flames' goalie stopped 43-of-45 shots on the night. "Vancouver is a desperate team and they threw a lot of pucks at the net and there's a lot of volume," Markstrom said. "But, you know, at the end of the day it's my job to stop the puck and it's frustrating for me to feel like I'm playing a really good game and then five minutes left not come up with one more save to at least take it to overtime and get a point and give the team a chance." Calgary coach Geoff Ward said his squad simply wasn't competitive on Saturday. "We got what we deserved tonight," he said. "We got out worked, out skated, out competed. So usually when that happens, you don't get the result you want." Vancouver kept the Flames hemmed in their own zone for much of the game, and didn't allow goalie Demko to be tested until 11 minutes in when he stopped a tip by Matthew Tkachuk. The goaltender had 18 saves for Vancouver. Demko said it can be hard to maintain positivity when a team is on a losing streak, but the Canucks have done a good job of trying to bring fun to the rink recently. "Not getting the result’s tough, but trend in the right direction, we can build off those things and keep high emotion in the room and have a little fun with it," he said. "And I thought the guys came to the rink ready to play tonight and it showed.” The two sides will face off again in Vancouver on Monday. NOTES: Calgary's Mikael Backlund was injured clocking a shot in the first period and did not return. … Flames defenceman Connor Mackey made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old signed with Calgary last March after playing three seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13. 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — All Canadian singles players are out of the Australian Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic suffered losses in the round of 16 on Sunday. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime dropped a 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 decision to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. Later in the day, top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat the 14th-seeded Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, blew a two-set lead and a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. "He played good," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course, I wish I could've served better. But I can't just snap my fingers and it just happens. I got to be just a better player overall to overcome these situations." Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fell to 0-12 for his career against Djokovic. Djokovic said he tore a muscle after a fall in his previous match, a five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. He then said he wasn't sure if he could play against Raonic, but he managed to overcome any problems to win his 300th career Grand Slam match. Five other Canadians - Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Bianca Andreescu - were eliminated from singles play earlier in the week. "It's really a shame that I couldn't get through today," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's difficult to swallow but it's tennis. That's how it is. That's life." Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime was cruising through the first two sets. Partway through the opener, Auger-Aliassime fought off three break points and took the game for a 5-2 lead, eventually taking the set in 39 minutes. The second set lasted just 29 minutes. The Canadian had 10 unforced errors in the third set alone, dropping his first set of the week. Karatsev remained steady to set up a decider - the first time that either player had played a five-set match. Karatsev earned a break for a 2-1 lead and didn't trail again from there. "The positive thing is, mentally, I stayed positive," Auger-Aliassime said. "I believed until the end. Even when I was down in the fifth set I still tried, I still believed." Djokovic, meanwhile, wore tape above his right hip and said his injury was "kind of on and off" during the match. Raonic had his right ankle re-taped during a medical timeout in the second set. "I was just trying to use my serve accurately and try to go through my service games with as less of an effort as possible," Djokovic said. Raonic had a 26-10 edge in aces but finished with 35 unforced errors, 10 more than Djokovic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Wolves capitalised on a disputed penalty to leapfrog Southampton in the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. Ruben Neves converted the contested spot-kick that transformed the game after Ryan Bertrand was controversially punished for handball. Nelson Semedo’s rasping effort struck Bertrand’s hand as his back was turned attempting a block at point-blank range, but still the penalty was awarded. Neves’ fourth league goal of the season cancelled out Danny Ings’ stunning first-half volley and set Wolves on their way to a first win in three matches. Pedro Neto neatly slipped past Jannik Vestergaard before slotting the winner to condemn Saints to a sixth-straight Premier League loss. Wolves avenged Southampton’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Molineux on Thursday, with the penalty transforming the visitors. For the second time in as many months, Southampton felled a Premier League rival in the cup only to lose a quick-fire return match in the top flight. Just as Saints saw off Arsenal in the cup only to lose to the north London side three days later, so too here did Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men end up on the receiving end of some rapid revenge. Hasenhuttl was particularly incensed about Wolves’ penalty, launching an extended tirade at the fourth official. The Austrian coach had hoped the cup win at Wolves would prove the catalyst for a return to league form, but instead Saints’ wait to put their 9-0 hammering at Manchester United fully to bed goes on. Wolves have not been without their troubles either, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo will cling to this comeback win as the green shoots of a desperately craved resurgence. The Midlanders’ win saw Wolves jump over Southampton into 12th place in the league table, with clashes against Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa to come. Saints controlled the entirety of the first half, with Wolves struggling on both sides of the ball. Wolves had just one chance before the break, and that was when Willian Jose headed wildly high and wide from Neto’s free-kick. Nathan Redmond saw a testing effort well saved as Saints started to press, with Takumi Minamino well involved with a smart flicked header to start the move. Ings then produced the moment of the half, lashing home Stuart Armstrong’s neat cross to thunder the hosts into the lead. Armstrong capitalised on lax Wolves coverage to canter down the left, check his run at the byline and then deliver a teasing cross for Ings to provide an eye-catching finish. Saints looked well set in the second-half, only for Wolves to benefit hugely from that questionable penalty call. Semedo’s drive in the area may have struck Bertrand’s hands while the Saints defender’s back was turned, but referee Graham Scott had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Neves dispatched a cool penalty to put Wolves level at 1-1, with the visitors almost as stunned to have scored as Saints were that the penalty was awarded. Wolves were transformed by the penalty and made that reinvigoration count when Neto whipped home to put the visitors 2-1 ahead. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Arena to play the Warriors team he helped capture two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 134-117 victory over Golden State on Saturday night. The NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, Durant missed his initial three shots before knocking down a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter and finished 8 for 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s. Pal Stephen Curry didn't have his best stroke either, going 10 of 17 for 27 points and 2 for 9 from deep as cold-shooting Golden State lost its third straight to the Nets and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak all season. The Warriors saw ex-Houston nemesis James Harden in a Nets uniform for the first time, and he dished out 14 assists to go with 19 points, including five 3s, and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor in its first visit to Chase Center. The Nets had lost three of four but welcomed back Durant after he missed the past three games under COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Golden State paid video tribute with “Welcome back KD!” during a first-quarter timeout and plans to so again during his next visit to Chase Center when fans have returned. The Warriors shot 4 for 20 on 3-pointers in the first half, 1 of 7 by Curry, and trailed 66-51 at the break. Curry struggled by his standards coming off a 40-point performance two nights earlier against Orlando in which he made 10 3-pointers. The Warriors lost 125-99 at Brooklyn to open the season Dec. 22, but “we're a totally different team,” Kent Bazemore said. So were the new-look Nets. TIP-INS Nets: The Nets made their first visit to second-year Chase Center having been scheduled to play here during the arena’s first season March 12 last year but the game was cancelled near the start of the pandemic. ... Brooklyn won three in a row against Golden State for the first time since March 9, 2011 through March 30, 2012. ... The Nets earned their first road win at Golden State since a 102-100 victory on March 30, 2012. Warriors: Injured rookie James Wiseman spoke in Mandarin Chinese on the big screen to help celebrate the Lunar New Year. ... Big man Kevon Looney says he’s “making good progress. Hopefully I’ll be back on the court soon,” a week out from his left ankle sprain — surprisingly an injury he’s never had previously. RESPECT FOR KD Durant walked onto the court for pregame warmups and exchanged hugs and handshakes with all of his friends. He and Curry were concentrating on their warmup routines until the two-time MVP stopped to say hello as Durant stretched on his back at midcourt. “I think it does mean something to him but he hasn’t showed it, we haven’t talked about it,” said Nets coach Steve Nash, who worked closely with Durant during his Bay Area stint as a Warriors player development consultant. “If there’s ever a comeback game that is less than what it may have been in the normal situation, it’s this one.” Durant returned from missing last season following surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon he hurt in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. It's the same injury Klay Thompson is sidelined with now. “The fact that he's come back from the injury in such a strong manner, it's really encouraging,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We pull for KD and want him to do well and we want him healthy. Now we have our own player who's dealing with an Achilles with Klay. I think KD's play has been inspiring to Klay. In the end all you really want is everybody to be healthy and thriving in this league because the league is better for it, and you root for individual people.” QUOTEABLE “He’s Kevin Durant and his name speaks for itself. He walks into the gym and people know who he is. The dude is 7-foot and can freakin’ light it up, so he’s a monster.” -- Bazemore. UP NEXT Nets: At Sacramento on Monday night to continue a five-game West Coast road trip. Warriors: Host Cavaliers on Monday night having won the last six against Cleveland and five straight in the series at home. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams. The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena. Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead. Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, and Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford also scored, and Ville Husso made 32 saves. Conor Garland and Barrett Hayton added goals for Arizona. Raanta stopped 30 shots. Theresa Smith, The Associated Press
MUNICH — Bayern Munich is signing French defender Dayot Upamecano from Bundesliga rival Leipzig in its first transfer for next season. The Bavarian powerhouse said in a statement Sunday that the 22-year-old Upamecano had agreed a five-year deal through June 2026 effective from July 1. “Dayot will be a very important building block for our team in the coming years. We're convinced of that,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžic said. Bayern is making use of a 42.5 million euro ($51.5 million) buyout clause in Upamecano’s current contract at Leipzig, which would otherwise have run to 2023. “We had very good, intensive and professional talks with Dayot and his advisor Volker Struth over many months. We knew we had very tough competition. Upamecano is a young player, 22, whose qualities are already exceptionally developed,” Salihamidžic previously told the Bild tabloid. Upamecano will take over at Bayern from Austrian defender David Alaba, who is set to leave the club after a breakdown in talks over a contract extension. Upamecano joined Leipzig from sister club Salzburg for 10 million euros ($12.1 million) in January 2017, and quickly emerged as one of the club’s leading players. He had started all but one of Leipzig’s league games this season until he was surprisingly left on the bench for Augsburg’s visit on Friday. Leipzig plays Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday. Leipzig already has a replacement lined up with 19-year-old Croatian central defender Joško Gvardiol joining from Dinamo Zagreb for 16 million euros ($19.4 million) in July. The club is also on the verge of signing French defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg in a deal worth up to 18 million euros ($22 million). ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night. Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head. It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over Boston on Saturday night that ended the Bruins' 10-game point streak. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves as the Islanders extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Jordan Eberle also had a goal and an assist and Leo Komarov chipped in with two assists. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots but the Bruins’ five-game winning streak came to an end. David Pastrnak added two assists for Boston, which lost for just the second time this season in regulation — both against the Islanders. With the game tied at 2, Islanders captain Anders Lee corralled a pass in front of Rask and delivered a cross-ice pass to set up Barzal at 5:30 of the third period. The 23-year-old centre extended his point streak to eight games. Eberle assisted on the power-play tally. Pageau extended the Islanders’ third-period lead to two goals with a short-handed score at 14:32. Komarov intercepted a loose puck at the Islanders' blue line to start the sequence. Pageau has 14 short-handed goals since the 2014-15 season. The Bruins’ only other regulation loss this season came against the Islanders on Jan. 18th. Bergeron evened the score at 2 with a nifty wrist shot at 16:51 of the second period. Marchand and Pastrnak assisted on the play. The Islanders scored twice within 3:26 to erase a one-goal first-period deficit. Pageau banged home a rebound at 11:26 of the first period. Defenceman Ryan Pulock tossed a puck on net from a sharp angle to create the rebound opportunity. Komarov also assisted. Eberle’s shot from the outside trickled past Rask at 15:16 to give the Islanders a 2-1 edge. Brock Nelson assisted on the play and became the 22nd Islanders player to reach 300 career points with the franchise. Defenceman Scott Mayfield picked up the secondary assist. Marchand opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period. Bergeron found Marchand all alone in the slot as the savvy winger netted his 299th career goal. Boston defenceman John Moore made his season debut. The Bruins were originally slated to have two games against the Devils next week, but both have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. Boston will enjoy a rare week-long break during a truncated 56-game season. STARTS AT THE TOP Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz have 2,150 combined wins, the most by any duo in NHL history. Trotz recently surpassed Ken Hitchcock for sole possession of third place on the league’s all-time win list. MILESTONES APPROACHING Marchand is one goal short of his 300th. … Rask is three wins shy of his 300th NHL victory. … David Krejci needs four points to reach a career total of 700. … Pastrnak skated in his 397th career game Saturday. UP NEXT Islanders: Visit the Buffalo Sabres Monday. Bruins: Travel to Lake Tahoe to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21 in one of the NHL’s two outdoor games this season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MADRID — Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored first-half goals as Real Madrid comfortably beat Valencia 2-0 on Sunday to keep pace with Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid. Madrid's third straight league victory left Zinedine Zidane’s team five points behind Atlético, which won 2-1 at Granada on Saturday and has two games in hand. The victory against Valencia moved Madrid three points in front of third-place Barcelona, which routed Alavés 5-1 at home on Saturday. The Catalan club has played one less game than Madrid. Madrid’s recent good run —- with four wins in five matches —- comes after it won only two of its previous seven games in all competitions. Valencia has won only two of its last 14 league matches and sits 12th in the standings, three points from the relegation zone. It had handed Madrid its worst loss of the season in November, winning 4-1 at Mestalla Stadium. The result extended Madrid’s unbeaten streak against Valencia at home to 13 league matches, since a 3-2 defeat in 2008. Benzema put Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a low shot from outside the area after a pass from Kroos, who added to the lead in the 42nd with a strike from inside the box after a setup by Lucas Vázquez. Vázquez had come on in the 28th to replace right back Dani Carvajal, who left injured in what had been his return to action after being sidelined for seven matches. Other Madrid players who couldn't play on Sunday because of injuries included captain Sergio Ramos. Ferland Mendy, who scored in Madrid's league win against Getafe on Tuesday, had a goal disallowed for offside in the 61st. SOCIEDAD EDGES GETAFE Alexander Isak scored a 30th-minute winner as Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Getafe to move past Villarreal into fifth place. Sociedad has won two in a row and is unbeaten in four league matches. Getafe, sitting in 13th place, has lost three straight and is winless in five matches, with four losses and a draw while being outscored 11-1. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Vincent Kriechmayr matched two legends of Alpine skiing at the world championships Sunday by adding downhill gold to the super-G title he won three days ago. The Austrian became only the third man to complete the so-called speed double at a worlds after Hermann Maier did it in 1999 and Bode Miller in 2005. “Hermann Maier is an Austrian legend and Bode Miller is a legend, too. To be on the same step is really amazing,” Kriechmayr said. “I don’t compare myself to Hermann or Bode Miller, they were also Olympic and World Cup overall champions,” said the Austrian, adding it would take time to sink in. “I'm rather someone who enjoys this quietly, who reflects on it later.” James Crawford of Toronto was the top Canadian in 21st place. The race against the backdrop of snow-covered peaks in the Italian Dolomites lived up to its billing as one of the most eye-catching downhills of the season, with spectacular crashes, faltering favourites, a surprise medallist , and the smallest possible winning margin. Kriechmayr edged Andreas Sander of Germany to the gold by one-hundredth of a second, with 2017 world champion Beat Feuz finishing 0.18 behind for the bronze. Sander earned the German team its third silver medal at these worlds, after second-place finishes for Romed Baumann in super-G and Kira Weidle in women’s downhill. “It’s a mega feeling," Sander said. "We have a great atmosphere in the team after Romed got silver and Kira as well.” Baumann was in the spotlight again right after he finished Sunday's race but this time for a nasty fall, sliding skis first into the protective banners and completely disappearing beneath them. Freed by coaches and officials, he came out with blood on his face and race suit. German ski federation sports director Wolfgang Maier said Baumann sustained a cut on his face but escaped serious injuries. In another frightening incident, Maxence Muzaton avoided a serious crash when he caught a bump and fell head-first after losing control over his right ski at 120 kph (74.5 mph). The Frenchman used an acrobatic recovery as he turned around and got upright while skiing backwards before coming to a standstill. Kriechmayr avoided similarly spectacular scenes when he opened the race on an icy course after a freezing cold night. Without a course report, he still judged a tricky middle section of the slope to perfection. The passage included — untypically for a downhill — six sharp turns, but the Austrian carried the perfect speed going through to keep the fastest line. However, he had to come out of his tuck several times on the flats near the end of his run. “It was a really special race today with bib No. 1 and it wasn’t so easy,” Kriechmayr said. “The nice thing about ski racing is that you can always improve. There is no such thing as a perfect game like in other sports." Sander started second and soon lost three-tenths on Kriechmayr but the German racer was faster on the bottom part. Only one of the remaining 40 starters came even close to the leading pair but Feuz ultimately trailed by 0.18 for bronze. The rest of the field, led by Italian home favourite Dominik Paris and Swiss skier Marco Odermatt who shared fourth position, was at least 0.65 off the lead. One of the pre-race favourites, 2014 Olympic champion Matthias Mayer, started strongly but missed a gate halfway through his run. Defending world champion Kjetil Jansrud finished just more than a second behind in eighth. “It’s disappointing,” said the Norwegian, who had only one top 10 result in downhill this World Cup season. “What I could do today, is bring out everything physically and mentally and I felt like I did that.” Jansrud's teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the overall World Cup champion, is out for the season with a knee injury. The turning section that decided the race had been sharply criticized by many racers after the first official training session on Friday. Organizers reset those gates to make the course slightly more fluent, but many downhillers still struggled. “It was a downhill like I’ve never seen before. It was like a giant slalom,” Feuz said. “I know where I lost my 18-hundreths. This will never be my favourite course.” Kriechmayr said his winning recipe was “to ski not too round and not too straight. “It’s a lot of turns but Kitzbühel and Wengen also have such turns that usually nobody would set for a downhill,” he added. “It’s not a typical downhill, but it doesn’t matter to me on what course I win.” The race was interrupted when Florian Schieder was thrown off the bumpy course midway through his run. The Italian was hospitalized with a suspected rupture of his left knee ligaments. The worlds continue Monday with the combined events for both women and men. ___ AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf contributed to this report. ___ More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Eric Willemsen, The Associated Press
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favourite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. “To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honour. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.” Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. Moments later, Humphries hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If the Calgary native — a two-time Olympic gold medallist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. “She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said. Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. “We just saved the best for last," Humphries said. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous. “Kaillie, she’s the best in the world, hands-down, one of the best pilots in the world, men or women, taking the bobsled down the hill,” U.S. assistant coach Brian Shimer said. “No question.” Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday. Like Humphries, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win later Sunday in 3:35.02. It's the fifth consecutive year that he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. The Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81, and the German sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 3:36.53. Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., drove the Canadian sled to a fifth-place finish in 3:36.95. Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series. “Her experience, patience and talent helped her win this gold medal for Team USA,” U.S. coach Mike Kohn said. The U.S. wasn’t sure until December if it would be going overseas to compete in any events. These world championship races for bobsled and skeleton were to have been held in Lake Placid, New York, over the past two weeks — then moved to Germany because of the pandemic and travel concerns. The American teams wound up skipping the first half of the season while determining if their sliders could compete in Europe safely. They figured it out in time, and once Humphries got rolling over the past three weeks including the World Cup finale and last weekend’s women’s bobsled title race, she was unstoppable. “A historic day,” Humphries said. “I am super pumped.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
BERLIN — In-form Eintracht Frankfurt bolstered its bid for a place in the Champions League next season with a 2-0 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Goals from André Silva and Evan Ndicka in the second half gave Frankfurt its seventh win from eight games in 2021 and stretched the side’s unbeaten run in the league to 10 games. Frankfurt hasn’t lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat at Wolfsburg on Dec. 11 and its only blip this year was a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Jan. 20. Adi Hütter’s team missed a number of chances to score in the first half and Silva had a goal ruled out through VAR — the ball had gone out of play in the buildup — early in the second, before the Portuguese finally broke the deadlock in the 57th. Erik Durm tried his luck from distance but the shot was deflected into Silva’s path by teammate Daichi Kamada and the forward wasted no time before dinking it over the outrushing goalkeeper Timo Horn. It was Silva’s 18th goal of the season. Filip Kostic sent in a corner for defender Ndicka to head Frankfurt’s second in the 79th. Frankfurt moved above Wolfsburg to third. Wolfsburg hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later Sunday and, whatever the result, Frankfurt is guaranteed to finish the 21st round in the top four Champions League spots. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
In a match many considered a must-win for Canada, five men scored twice in a tournament-opening 11-7 victory over Brazil on Sunday at the FINA water polo Olympic qualifier in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Sean Spooner had a pair of goals in the first period and team captain Nic Constantin-Bicari, Aleksa Gardijan, Jérémie Cöté and George Torakis followed, while Gaelan Patterson also scored in the final quarter for a Canadian squad seeking its first Olympic berth since 2008. Three of the 12 teams will secure a spot at the Tokyo Games this summer, joining Australia, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa, Spain and United States. Canada, ranked 13th in the world, is also facing No. 6 Montenegro, No. 8 Greece, Georgia and Turkey in group play at the week-long event. Greece and Montenegro, in no particular order, are expected to secure the top two spots in Group A, with two other teams also advancing to the crossover quarter-finals on Feb. 19. WATCH | Canada strikes early, often to begin Olympic qualifier: "There's a monumental difference between placing third or fourth in the group," CBC Sports analyst George Gross Jr. said earlier this week. "The fourth-place finisher will cross over to play [likely Group B winner] Croatia [ranked No. 2] and it's goodbye Charlie, but the team finishing third is going to draw a [favourable opponent]. "Turkey is a winnable game and Canada has to win against Brazil and Georgia. Canada is probably the better team [than Turkey], based on results in 2018 and 2019." Canada schedule Monday vs. Montenegro, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 vs. Georgia, 10 a.m. Feb. 17 vs. Turkey, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 vs. Greece, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19 — Quarter-finals Feb. 20 — Semifinals Feb. 21 — Finals "Montenegro is more experienced and has been playing throughout the past year along with Greece," said Gross Jr., the former Canadian national team bench boss who has coached the University of Toronto women's team the past 12 years after guiding the men in the early 1990s."But you have to remember the pressure on Greece, Montenegro and Croatia is enormous. If they don't make the Olympics, it's a national disaster." On Sunday, the Canadians jumped out to a 4-3 lead in the first quarter at Zwemcentrum Rotterdam, with Bicari and Cote adding to Spooner's output. Constantin-Bicari is likely to be the offensive force for a young outfit featuring many players making their Olympic qualification debut while Cote, a six-foot-two attacker from Montreal, is a standout offensive player with University of the Pacific Tigers in Stockton, Calif. Canada led 5-4 after the second quarter and 8-6 after the third. Canada roster Milan Radenovic, Toronto Gaelan Patterson, North Vancouver, B.C. Bogdan Djerkovic, Ottawa Nicolas Constantin-Bicari, Repentigny, Que. Mark Spooner, Port Coquitlam, B.C. George Torakis, Montreal Jérémie Côté, Pointe-Claire, Que. Sean Spooner, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Aleksa Gardijan, Gatineau, Que. Aria Soleimanipak, Calgary Max Schapowal, Beaconsfield, Que. Reuel D'Souza, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Samuel Reiher, Longueuil, Que.